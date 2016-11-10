34°
News

Adani confirms Carmichael mine construction start date

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 10th Nov 2016 3:07 PM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury Chris Lees

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ADANI is confident the $21.7 billion Carmichael coal and rail project will start construction next year.

The construction time frame was reconfirmed in a statement issued by the Indian company when it welcomed new water legislation passed by Queensland Parliament on Wednesday night.

An Adani spokesperson said the company was aiming to start construction in the September quarter (August and September).

"The water legislation was a significant road block for us, and now that it's been resolved, we can focus on working through more machinery - but still significant - issues that are included in the Critical Infrastructure designation including a rail corridor, construction of a long railway line, dams, water pipeline etc." the spokesperson said.

Adani Australia today welcomed the support of Queensland Parliament to recognise the company has already passed all scientific and legal examinations to ensure rigorous measures are in place to manage water impacts at its Carmichael coal mine.

The parliament passed an amendment to the Environmental Protection (Underground Water Management) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill.

The Adani statement issued today said the amendment recognises the significant work Adani has already done to manage water impacts and avoids unintended and unnecessary duplication and further delay for the projects.

The project was given a boost after the State Government declared it 'critical infrastructure' last month. Read more here: 2017 start for Adani as project declared 'critical infrastructure'

Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj thanked all MPs for supporting the amendments that provide transitional relief for Adani's projects. The relief is based on the company's advanced approvals status and the rigorous science based examinations including water management that has already been undertaken.

The mayors of several regional Queensland regions have called on all State and Federal politicians to support Adani's Charmichael Coal Mine.

In an open letter, the mayors and business representatives, including Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow, state the project cannot afford any "new roadblocks or delays including new water legislation that activists can exploit in new court appeals to kill this project". Read more here: Mayors call on politicians to stop Adani 'red tape'

"I give particular credit to the Premier who recently announced in Townsville that she wanted to clear the barriers," Mr Janakaraj said.

"By recognising an area of concern in this Bill that might have opened up a new line of activist delays and addressing it, the Premier and her government has been true to their word."

Five outstanding legal matters

  • Grant of EPBC by Federal Govt Oct 2015, challenged by ACF, court dismissed, ACF appeal - due to be heard Feb/March 2017
  • Determination of National Native Title Tribunal April 2015, challenged by Adrian Burragubba, court dismissed, Burrugubba appeal - likely to be heard Feb/March 2017
  • Grant of Mining Lease April 2016, appealed by Adrian Burragubba and others, Trial Nov 9, 10 2016 (no outcome yet)
  • Grant of Environmental Authority Feb 2016, Land Services of Coast and Country Inc lodged submissions opposing, Trial completed Augu 2016, awaiting decision
  • Grant of Environmental Authority for Port Development Dec 2015, Whitsunday Residents Against Dumping Ltd appealed, Trial held Oct 2016 - awaiting decision

"We are very encouraged the government did recognise the balance between its commitment on water licensing and acknowledging that this work has already been done in our case, and that the new provisions as originally drafted risked unintended duplication and activist appeals," Mr Janakaraj said.

"We look forward to continuing working with the Premier and the State Government - as we have with Federal and local governments - to making these projects a reality in the interest of jobs and investment.

"We thank those regional mayors and business leaders who have continually declared their strong public support and asked all political leaders to help end the delays and avoid further red tape. This strong demonstration of our regional support and the local demand for jobs is very important to Adani and of course that's why we are talking to those communities about our plans to base our regional HQ and hubs in the regions.

"It is important to also acknowledge the support of the LNP and the cross bench. For this we thank Robbie Katter and Shane Knuth from the KAP who took strong and constructive roles and deserve recognition.

"With continued cross party and community support we remain confident in our efforts to commence construction in 2017."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  adani carmichael mine project coal mine margaret strelow mining state government water license

Adani confirms Carmichael mine construction start date

Adani confirms Carmichael mine construction start date

ADANI is confident when the $21.7 billion Carmichael coal and rail project will start construction.

Gladstone drink drivers named and shamed

Random breath testing, police.

Police reveal the names of drink drivers on our roads

'Experience joy': Doctors happy with snake bite victim's recovery

Eli Campbell, 2, is recovering at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after he was bitten by a taipan three times at Agnes Water.

Eli Campbell is slowly recovering from a taipan bite in September.

Accused Central Lane axe robber to be bailed

Footage of the Central Lane Hotel armed robbery was released.

THE man charged over a violent armed robbery released on bailed.

Local Partners

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Support group for Central Queensland young veterans to have first meeting this week.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Thousands post messages after Frankie's last breath

Frankie Beresford passed away in her parent's arms.

Frankie Beresford lost the battle with cancer yesterday

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Suicide Squad star to try out Aussie slang at Supernova

Suicide Squad star to try out Aussie slang at Supernova

Suicide Squad's Karen Fukuhara draws on fan support to keep her going during tough auditions

What's on the big screen this week

Amy Adams stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaall in Nocturnal Animals which hits screens this week.

Critics spark awards buzz as Nocturnal Animals hits screens

"Now we have a true unique identity that belongs to us.”

Once Human's new album will be released in January 2017. Photo Contributed

Once Human's new album is set to turn heads across the world

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Celebrity

Follows the on-going legal battle between Rolling Stones and Trump

Ruby Rose flew Jess Origliasso's sick mother first class

Ruby Rose flew girlfriend's sick mother first class

Trump 2016: Celebrities weep as Hillary defeated

Politics

THEY are among the most beloved, and dramatic, people in the world.

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son is reportedly suffering from liver cancer

MODERN SPACIOUS FOUR BEDROOM HOME ON 1,165M2... ACT NOW!

7 Stockbridge Court, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Don't miss this opportunity to secure this lovely home. Well positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a new Estate surrounded by modern homes... You can't go...

SUPERB LOCATION - HUGE POTENTIAL

15 Carthurbie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 7 AUCTION

Located in Parksville where acreage blocks such as 15 Carthurbie Court are the norm. This home and land is positioned on a 3651m2 block. The appealing aspect of...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 4 2 5 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

PRICED RIGHT FOR THE RENOVATOR

20 Paterson Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

If you are looking to add value to a well located home, then look no further. A blank canvas awaits .... Centrally located in West Gladstone within easy access...

Family Entertainer Something Special

5 James Court, Telina 4680

House 4 3 2 $449,000

The search is over, intimately designed for an active family who enjoy a dynamic outdoor lifestyle and are seeking a refuge from their hectic lives. Raine and...

JUST MOVE IN AND RELAX ...

11 Gapparis Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 1 2 $329,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this immaculately presented character home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, you...

Solid Investment with Great Return!

Unit 3/26 Grayson Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $89,000

If you're looking for a good solid investment, than look no further. The vendor is motivated to sell before Christmas, so get in quick to avoid disappointment.

Invest Now!

Unit 1/26 Grayson Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $89,000

If you're looking for a good solid investment, than look no further. The vendor is motivated to sell before Christmas, so get in quick to avoid disappointment.

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $279,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

Private, Peaceful and Perfect

Unit 30/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $175,000

This modern townhouse backs onto a tranquil gully and is screaming out for a family to call it home. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Million dollar homes: Gladstone's high-end property market

The 1.79m home at 30 Pine Avenue.

Feast your eyes on the million-dollar property buys in Gladstone

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!