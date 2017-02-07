33°
Adani announces new boss for CQ solar generation plant

7th Feb 2017 11:17 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Chris Lees

ADANI Australia today announced the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer for its Australian Rewnewable Energy business unit to drive the company's plans to become the largest renewable energy player in this country.

Adani Australia country-head and CEO, Mr Jeyakumar Janakaraj, said the appointment of Jennifer Purdie was a significant step for the company in Australia.

Adani has announced two solar generation plants will be built this year in Australia - one at Rugby Run, near Moranbah in Central Queensland, and the other on the northern outskirts of Whyalla in South Australia.

The solar projects are in addition to Adani's $16.5 billion investment in the planned Carmichael coal mine in Queensland's Galilee Basin a well as rail and port facilities.

"Adani's aim is to become the largest renewable energy industry participant in Australia with a total capacity of 1,500MW in the near term," Mr Janakaraj said.

"To help us realise this ambition, Adani has established the Adani Australia Renewable business unit, and appointed Ms Purdie as its CEO.

"Adani is the largest solar power generator in India with plans for 10,000MW by 2022. Adani already has commissioned the world's largest solar plant on one site, Kamuthi Solar Plant in Tamil Nadu, with a 648MW capacity.

"Indeed, Adani will commission an additional 2,000MW in solar generation in India by the end of this calendar year."

Ms Purdie, who will report directly to Mr Janakaraj, has extensive global experience in the resources and engineering sector, and is recognised as one of Australia's leading engineers.

Ms Purdie has worked for rail freight group Aurizon (Executive Vice President, Enterprise Services), Rio Tinto (Chief Advisor Projects; Global Practice Leader, Technology Delivery, Innovation; Diamonds and Minerals Executive), and has Board experience with a number of companies and institutions including the Solar Flagships Panel which advised the Commonwealth Government on solar generation.

Her most recent position was Executive Director of Nexion, a technology solutions provider for the mining industry.

Ms Purdie said her new role presented an exciting challenge.

"Renewable enery presents great opportunities for Australia, particularly for remote communities but also as a key component of balanced energy supply solutions across the nation," Ms Purdie said.

The projects will generate 150MW each. Other similar sized projects are being planned for Queensland and South Australia.

Adani announces new boss for CQ solar generation plant

