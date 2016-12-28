Acoustics are in tune for NYE

Local Gladstone musician Chris Bax will be performing his twists on old classic songs that get people up and dancing on New Years Eve at Rocky Glen Hotel.

CHRIS Bax hasn't always been a performer.

A late start to jumping on the music bandwagon, the plumber by trade has grown a solid reputation around Gladstone.

Getting into music for the fun it would bring to parties, Bax never thought he would have made it this far.

"I had a couple of friends who always wanted to learn guitar so I could sit around and play at a party and that was as much as I ever wanted to play it,” Bax said.

"I got to that level, so I got singing lessons because I thought doing a gig at the pub would be a cool thing to do and the more I learnt, the more I wanted to do.”

The artist has been playing solidly in Gladstone for about five years at popular locations across the region, with weekends off a rare sight.

Chris Bax, local Gladstone musician. Contributed.

While a New Years Eve pub performance may not be an event for children, Bax's children do come along to afternoon gigs.

"At Tannum Pub the kids come along and run around on the grass in front of me,” he said.

A solo acoustic act, Bax said he plays all the classic favourites that the audience wants to hear, but with his own twist.

"I perform with a loop pedal ... it allows you to use a few layers on guitar and gives the audience a band feel without a band there and a percussion sound as well,” he said.

Bax said Sam Hunt is an American country rock artist who's "gotten into [his] ears more recently” because of the twist he brings with his music.

"I think you should sing songs in your way, even though you're a cover musician, I think you can put a twist on them,” Bax said.

"If you sing like Bon Jovi, you'll sing them half arsed, stick to your strengths.”

Chris Bax, local Gladstone musician. Contributed.

With a strong knowledge of music from the 80's to modern tracks, Bax said he likes to learn new stuff, for his own sanity.

"There are regulars that you have to play week in week out, Jack and Diane's or Blister in the Sun ... I've heard them way too much in my lifetime,” he said.

Now working in the health and safety industry, music is Bax's "part time job”.

Bax said he enjoys learning a new song and hitting the mark with the audience.

"You get a sense with big rock stars, you can imagine how they would feel hitting the mark,” Bax said.

"I guess in a nutshell if the crowd's having a good time it makes it a good night.”

You can catch Chris Bax performing on New Years Eve at Rocky Glen Hotel, from 9pm.