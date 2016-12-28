30°
News

Acoustics are in tune for NYE

EMILY PIDGEON
| 28th Dec 2016 2:24 PM
Local Gladstone musician Chris Bax will be performing his twists on old classic songs that get people up and dancing on New Years Eve at Rocky Glen Hotel.
Local Gladstone musician Chris Bax will be performing his twists on old classic songs that get people up and dancing on New Years Eve at Rocky Glen Hotel. Contributed.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHRIS Bax hasn't always been a performer.

A late start to jumping on the music bandwagon, the plumber by trade has grown a solid reputation around Gladstone.

Getting into music for the fun it would bring to parties, Bax never thought he would have made it this far.

"I had a couple of friends who always wanted to learn guitar so I could sit around and play at a party and that was as much as I ever wanted to play it,” Bax said.

"I got to that level, so I got singing lessons because I thought doing a gig at the pub would be a cool thing to do and the more I learnt, the more I wanted to do.”

The artist has been playing solidly in Gladstone for about five years at popular locations across the region, with weekends off a rare sight.

Chris Bax, local Gladstone musician.
Chris Bax, local Gladstone musician. Contributed.

While a New Years Eve pub performance may not be an event for children, Bax's children do come along to afternoon gigs.

"At Tannum Pub the kids come along and run around on the grass in front of me,” he said.

A solo acoustic act, Bax said he plays all the classic favourites that the audience wants to hear, but with his own twist.

"I perform with a loop pedal ... it allows you to use a few layers on guitar and gives the audience a band feel without a band there and a percussion sound as well,” he said.

Bax said Sam Hunt is an American country rock artist who's "gotten into [his] ears more recently” because of the twist he brings with his music.

"I think you should sing songs in your way, even though you're a cover musician, I think you can put a twist on them,” Bax said.

"If you sing like Bon Jovi, you'll sing them half arsed, stick to your strengths.”

Chris Bax, local Gladstone musician.
Chris Bax, local Gladstone musician. Contributed.

With a strong knowledge of music from the 80's to modern tracks, Bax said he likes to learn new stuff, for his own sanity.

"There are regulars that you have to play week in week out, Jack and Diane's or Blister in the Sun ... I've heard them way too much in my lifetime,” he said.

Now working in the health and safety industry, music is Bax's "part time job”.

Bax said he enjoys learning a new song and hitting the mark with the audience.

"You get a sense with big rock stars, you can imagine how they would feel hitting the mark,” Bax said.

"I guess in a nutshell if the crowd's having a good time it makes it a good night.”

You can catch Chris Bax performing on New Years Eve at Rocky Glen Hotel, from 9pm.

Gladstone Observer
UPDATE: Water Police investigating fatal boat accident

UPDATE: Water Police investigating fatal boat accident

One woman has died, with another woman and a 14-month-old boy transported to Rockhampton for treatment.

He gained qualifications on one hour of sleep

GREAT STORY: Zackary Stereff has completed year 12 and obtained his certificate three in business and administration

An inspiration for students

Acoustics are in tune for NYE

Local Gladstone musician Chris Bax will be performing his twists on old classic songs that get people up and dancing on New Years Eve at Rocky Glen Hotel.

Chris Bax puts his own twist on old classics

Taking to pedal power to raise money for cancer

Steer North bike riders are riding 4,000km from Melbourne to Cairns, stopping in Gladstone, to raise money for cancer.

From Melbourne to Cairns on a push bike.

Local Partners

Taking to pedal power to raise money for cancer

The Steer North Ride are a cycling team on a journey to cycle 4,000km, raising money for cancer.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Did a ute driver make a $3 million mistake?

The businessman was riding his Harley when his life changed forever.

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

300 tradies line up for last Bechtel gear auction

TRADIE HEAVEN: Last Bechtel gear auction for the year.

Millions of dollars worth of pre-loved Bechtel up for grabs

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Acoustics are in tune for NYE

Acoustics are in tune for NYE

A late start to jumping on the music bandwagon, the plumber by trade has grown a solid reputation around Gladstone.

'Straya: Hawke sings Waltzing Matilda at Woodford

Former PM Bob Hawk sings Waltzing Matilda to a surprised audience of thousands on Woodford Folk Festival's opening night.

Bob Hawke gets on stage to sing at Woodford Folk Fest opening night

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

Carrie Fisher

"I'm very sane about how crazy I am."

Carrie Fisher death: Mark Hamill 'devastated'

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

George Michael's downward spiral revealed

George Michael.

Singer's representative denies reports of heroin addiction battle

Carrie Fisher gone: Tributes flow for Star Wars' princess

Carrie Fisher posing with a storm trooper at the European Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Picture: AFP

Fisher revealed battle with drugs and mental health issues

Margot gave wedding guests a permanent gift

Is this the ultimate wedding day reminder?

Margot Robbie has given her wedding guests a permanent parting gift

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

Solid Home Close To Schoold &amp; Shops On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

Ideal Location with Solid Returns!

Unit 1-5/17 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 10 5 5 $450,000

This unit complex comprises 5 x 2 bed, 1 bath units with an excellent return and no body corp fees - it's better than money in the bank! With appealing street...

Great Family Home With Ample Storage Options

44 Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 5 $479,000

Dreaming of owning your own family home situated on a large 1205m2 block with covered parking for 5 vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

Are You Looking For The &quot;WOW&quot; Factor..!

27 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very proud to introduce this stunning home located at 27 Dean Street to the property market for the very first time. This beautifully...

ALL DRESSED UP READY TO GO!

1 Tigalee Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this meticulously refurbished family home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, YOU...

EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE ON ACREAGE

323 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 $475,000

On the market, this four bedroom home with two living areas an en suite and walk in robe as part of the master bedroom, is ready for you to inspect today. A...

SIDE ACCESS? TICK! SOLAR POWER? TICK! LARGE BLOCK? TICK!

21 Hetherington Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $205,000

If you have been waiting to find a great solid home to call your own at an amazing price then this home ticks all the boxes! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has...

FIRST-HOME FEVER

51 Wattle Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $165,000

Tucked away in a convenience corner of New Auckland, a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

'Busier than the boom': Buyers swoop on massive price drop

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

BIGGEST PRICE drop in years lures Gladstone buyers to bargains.

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!