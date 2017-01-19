Accused Gladstone ice trafficker refused bail ahead of trial

A GLADSTONE man will stand trial in the Supreme Court on a drug trafficking charge.

Awatea Te Rei Toi-Potae, 22, will face trial in Rockhampton on three charges of trafficking ice, possessing ice, and possessing an excessive quantity of ice.

The Crown will allege the offences were committed between January 3 and August 13 last year.

Mr Toi-Potae is co-accused with his former girlfriend.

Lawyer Jun Pepito conceded there was a case against his client after police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens submitted 10 statements, voice recordings, a mobile phone exam, CCTV footage and photos as evidence.

Mr Toi-Potae declined to enter a plea or comment on the charges.

He appeared in custody from the dock, having been held at Capricornia Correctional Centre for the past 156 days.

His father was in the courtroom to support him.

Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke refused a fresh application for bail for Mr Toi-Potae, saying there had been no change in circumstances to warrant a new bail application.

Other charges against Mr Toi-Potae, including weapon possession and attempted fraud, have been adjourned to Gladstone Magistrates Court on April 11.

The date of his Supreme Court trial has yet to be determined.