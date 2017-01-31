'High risk': Accused child abductor denied bail

AN ACCUSED child abductor has been deemed too high a risk of reoffending to be released on bail.

The man is alleged to have abducted and indecently treated a 12-year-old girl at a Clinton home on September 25 last year.

The 24-year-old, originally from Townsville, did not appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court today, with his lawyer making a bail application on his behalf.

Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke heard the man had allegedly broken into a home near where he lived, about 1am.

He allegedly hid underneath a blanket where the child was sleeping, before grabbing her and dragging her by the ankles.

Police facts say the man allegedly pulled down the child's shorts, ripping them.

His lawyer, Cassandra Ditchfield, said it was unclear whether the man had taken the child from the house, or only made it as far as the laundry.

"It certainly wasn't far," Ms Ditchfield said.

"Although it is still certainly an extraordinarily serious charge."

The court heard the child was screaming for help throughout the alleged attack.

Ms Ditchfield said prior to being arrested on September 25, her client had been heavily addicted to ice.

She said if granted bail, he would live with his grandmother in Townsville and undergo drug rehabilitation.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said the man had a history of failing to appear in court, although not recently.

He is charged with unrelated matters including a violent armed robbery and domestic violence offences.

Mr Clarke said the man had an "appalling" criminal history, and the case against him appeared strong.

He said he believed the man posed a serious risk of reoffending or failing to appear in court, and denied the bail application.

The man remains remanded in custody, where he has spent the past four months.

The matter will return to court next month.