Accused Central Lane axe robber to be bailed

Footage of the Central Lane Hotel armed robbery was released.

THE man charged over a violent armed robbery at Gladstone's Central Lane Hotel will be released on bail, after his third application to the court.

Ashley Martin, 28, was granted bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court based on a number of conditions.

Martin told the court he will reside at a North Brisbane address with a former colleague who had promised him scaffolding work in the Brisbane region.

He is not allowed to move without police approval.

Magistrate Melanie Ho ordered Martin not to return to Gladstone except for court matters, and not to have contact with any witnesses.

He must report to Petrie Police Station three times per week, and must not go out between 9pm and 6am.

Additionally, Martin, who has New Zealand heritage, is not allowed within 100m of any international departure terminal.

He's accused of being one of two men to hold up the Central Lane Hotel at 1.30am on May 2, this year.

CCTV footage from the hotel appears to show one man entering the venue after closing time and holding up two female bar managers with an axe.

A second man then enters the building and is alleged to have stolen $12,000 from a service elevator.

After he leaves, the first man knees the two women in their heads and flees.

Martin, who has pleaded not guilty, will stand trial in the District Court next year, on a date still to be determined.

He's charged with armed robbery with violence when in company, and entering a premises with intent, over the alleged incident.

He also faces three unrelated drug charges, including supplying ice, on May 5.

The second armed robber has yet to be identified.

In his submission to the court, lawyer Phil Rennick said the identification of Martin, on which the case is based, was poor.

Martin was identified after one of the witnesses believed she recognised him and confirmed this by looking at his Facebook profile.

Mr Rennick said it was an issue the identification was not done by proper police standards.

In response, police prosecutor Barry Stevens said the identification was "not ideal, but strong".

Neither the axe or the cash were ever found in Martin's possession.