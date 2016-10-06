29°
Business

ACCC to probe News' purchase of ARM regional titles

6th Oct 2016 8:33 AM
Chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Rod Sims.
Chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Rod Sims.

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUSTRALIA'S competition and consumer watchdog has delayed a decision on News Corp's $36.6 million purchase of APN Australia's regional newspapers in Queensland and NSW.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the proposed acquisition would combine the two main newspaper publishers in Queensland.

Under the deal, ARM's community and regional publications in Queensland and northern New South Wales would be added to News' extensive portfolio of community, regional, state, and national publications.

"The ACCC is investigating the effect that this would have on competition for both readers and advertisers.

"One area of focus is the loss of competition between ARM's paid regional newspapers and News' The Courier Mail.

"If the proposed acquisition proceeds, News will own both The Courier Mail and the local paid newspaper in nearly every city or town in Queensland.

"This may result in a reduction of quality and diversity of content available to readers.

"Reinforcing that concern is that both News and ARM have a strong presence in online news through their websites associated with the Queensland newspapers," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said.

"The ACCC is seeking to understand whether the competitive tension between News and ARM is an important factor in maintaining quality and range of content, or whether the threat of readers shifting to alternatives, particularly alternative online news sites, will competitively constrain News after the acquisition."

ARM publishes paid daily regional papers in Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Gympie, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Ipswich and Warwick.

The ACCC will be looking closely at these areas.

"In particular the ACCC will test how important diversity of content and opinion is to readers when assessing the extent of competition between papers," Mr Sims said.

ARM and News both also publish overlapping community papers in Caboolture/Bribie Island, south west Brisbane, Brisbane northern bayside, Logan, and Tweed Heads/southern Gold Coast.

"These are mostly free papers with a strong local focus. The ACCC is seeking to assess the effect on readers and local advertisers in those areas, and to assess whether the reduction in competition is significant.

"The ACCC will be assessing the importance of diversity of local content in these competing community publications. 

"The ACCC is also seeking to understand whether advertising opportunities on other media platforms, such as local radio, pamphlets, and online, will constrain prices for advertising in the ARM and News community newspapers," Mr Sims said.

The ACCC invites further submissions from industry participants in response to the Statement of Issues by 27 October 2016.

Submissions should be forwarded electronically (preferably in PDF format) to mergers@accc.gov.au with the title Submission re News/ARM proposed acquisition (attention Lisa Campbell/David Wang).

Alternatively submissions may be forwarded by fax to 02 92315652 or by mail to Mergers Branch, ACCC, GPO Box 3648, Sydney NSW 2001.

The ACCC expects to announce its final decision on 1 December 2016.

Australian Regional Media's full list of online sites

Topics:  apn, australian consumer and competition commission, australian regional media, editors picks, news corp

Airlines rip off Gladstone pollie with $31k flights bill

Airlines rip off Gladstone pollie with $31k flights bill

ANYONE in Gladstone who has booked a ticket to catch a plane from the airport to Brisbane knows how expensive it can be.

Company with proposed $1.6b project to meet local firms

Northern Oil Refinery official opening, March 12. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

PROPOSED $1.6 billion Casper Oil Refinery will join the line up.

Gladstone's best 'world-class industrial projects' to be named

The QCLNG site on Curtis Island, Gladstone.

The awards night for Gladstone's industries is here

Centrelink rejects his pension after four heart attacks: claim

CASE OF RED TAPE? James Stewart, 57, shows the medication he takes for his condition. Despite having had four heart attacks he is not eligible for disability support.

WORKED to brink of death, but he claims Centrelink still rejects him

Local Partners

Man dies when boat capsizes

1928: The capsizing of a dinghy off Gatcombe Head on Sunday resulted in the death of one man and the narrow escape of several others

Tide turns as dining establishments open

Is our city the capital of gloom and doom?

Drag queen to break new ground at fashion festival

Monty Thomas, who goes by the stage name Jess Whoo, will feature in this year's Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival as the state's first androgynous drag queen to walk the runway.

Jess Whoo to be first drag queen to do catwalk modelling in Qld

Latest deals and offers

Bloodied waters run deep in SBS's new crime mini-series

Bloodied waters run deep in SBS's new crime mini-series

YAEL Stone happy to swap dark prison comedy for crime drama, starring opposite Noah Taylor.

  • TV

  • 6th Oct 2016 9:00 AM

What's on the big screen this week

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

TWO thrilling dramas debut this week.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

Osher Gunsberg and Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette.

Courtney misses the whole point of the show.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

Eva Green portrays Miss Peregrine in a scene from the movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

TIM Burton film has a great cast but becomes a bit sluggish.

COASTAL LIVING FOR THE LARGE FAMILY + GRANNY FLAT MUST SELL

2 Trevally Street, Tannum Sands 4680

House 5 4 1 AUCTION

This impressive two storey home offers ample scope for comfortable living and entertaining for family and friends to enjoy. At the rear of the property is the...

WATERFRONT LIFESTYLE

5 The Esplanade, Barney Point 4680

House 4 2 7 $435,000

It's a Life Style change! Where else could you secure a home where there are pathways, picnic tables and a boardwalk to the beach and park less than 100meters...

3 Years Young + 828m2 allotment!

4 Blackburn Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to be marketing 4 Blackburn Ct, Kirkwood For Sale. This low maintenance home is just three years young boasts the winning...

Qualifies for first Home Buyers - Fantastic Dual living Design

9 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 3 3 $415,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 9 Peter Corones Dr For Sale. This multi-purpose dwelling at 9 Peter Corones Drive in the new Little Creek...

Urgent Sale - Seller in trouble!

2 Karloom Close, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This near new home was purchased during Gladstone's Boom and now the owners can't afford to keep it, a story we are unfortunately seeing more and more often. This...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

140/146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

300M2 SHOWROOM/WAREHOUSE ON HANSON ROAD

88 Hanson Road, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - NEAR NEW SHOWROOM/WAREHOUSE FRONTING HANSON ROAD - CUSTOMER PARKING AT FRONT ... $3,125 mth + GST +...

- NEAR NEW SHOWROOM/WAREHOUSE FRONTING HANSON ROAD - CUSTOMER PARKING AT FRONT OF BUILDING - EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD TRAFFIC - ALL SERIOUS OFFERS WILL...

Superb Family Retreat

3 Briffney Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Built by one of Gladstone’s most highly regarded local builders, Mick & Z Homes, this is the perfect home to raise your family. Situated on a generous 934m2...

UNITERRUPTED WATER VIEWS...ENTERTAIN IN STYLEMOTIVATED VENDOR

13 The Esplanade, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 2 $449,000

Take the time to discover this truly affordable highest home located in a high position in this highly sought after position in this exclusive part of Barney...

PRICE SLASHED ...WAY BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE!

21 Wentworth Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

This is not a mistake....yes the price has been slashed to $269,000! First home buyers you need to check this absolute bargain buy...don't wait as you will miss...

Entire Mackay marina to be sold

The Marina, and attached commercial real estate, will go up for sale

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

10 blocks selling for under $100k in the Gladstone region

TEN ridiculously cheap vacant blocks of land in the Gladstone region

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream