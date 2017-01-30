'Absolutely disgusting': Gladstone man charged with armed robbery

A 21-YEAR-OLD Gladstone man has been charged with armed robbery following an incident in Rockhampton.

A 21-YEAR-OLD Gladstone man has been charged with armed robbery following an incident in Rockhampton.

The man was one of three males charged after they allegedly robbed two teenage girls at knifepoint last week.

The other two males charged were a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old boy.

Police allege at around 7.53pm on Thursday last week two males entered the Foodworks supermarket on the corner of Dean and Kerrigan St, Rockhampton, produced knives and demanded money from the till.

It will be further alleged two more males then entered the store before all four made off with a sum of cash.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, were working as cashiers when the robbery took place.

CCTV footage of the incident was released by the Rockhampton police after Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy addressed the media.

A Gladstone man has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and armed robbery in company - he is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of robbery, stealing and enter premises with intent to commit indictable offences. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and robbery.

"At approximately 7.53pm last night four unknown juveniles have attended the Foodworks store on Dean St, in Frenchville,” Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"At that time two of those persons were armed with knives, they've then demanded the cashiers there to open the till.

"... all four of those persons have helped themselves to an amount of cash and those persons have then decamped from the premises.

"It's absolutely disgusting and we hope the community of Rockhampton is just as disgusted as us.”

Snr Sgt Peachey praised the two victims for their response to the incident which saw over $600 stolen from the business.

"Those poor girls were doing their job,” Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"They did the right thing; they complied with the directions.”

The fourth male has not yet been charged, but investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.