A tragic's great eight of the Aussie eighties

IF YOU were at a drinking age in the 80s, you probably shouldn't admit it.

But if you survived it, with the only damage the odd mullet memory, and can say you saw the likes of Aussie icons Jimmy Barnes belting it out in back rooms, sheds and dodgy clubs and pubs - then you at least achieved something for those wasted years.

To celebrate JimmyBarnes coming to town, here's my Great Eight Aussie Bands (I saw) in the Eighties.

1. ACDC: They boys from Acca Dacca have to come first. I was there (it might have been the 70s) at Globe Derby Park in South Australia when the Richmond Rockers kicked down the fence and everyone got in for free. It's a honour to say I saw the great man Bon Scott fronting this great band.

2. Cold Chisel: I'll put my hand up and declare I was one of the estimated one million who saw Chisel at the legendary Largs Pier Hotel. I also grew up in the same 'burb as Jimmy and his brother Swanny, so that gives me even more cred. Great, great band and wild, wild shows.

3. The Angels: How can you not acknowledge this great band and departed lead singer Doc Neeson. Won me over when they sang Front Page News and threw newspapers into the crowd. Not sure why they threw dead fish out later.

4. You Am I: Just snuck into the 80s but if there was ever an underrated band in Oz, Tim Rogers and his line-up was it. Having a beer with Tim at a pub in Richmond was a highlight.

5. Midnight Oil: Like their old stuff better than their new stuff. How can we forget the Oil's legendary time around about the 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1 album. Peter Garrett may have been an ordinary pollie, but he was a great front man.

6. Radio Birdman: Probably more from the 70s but just as influential in the 80s. Saw them at the Corner Hotel in Richmond, Victoria and they burned my eye!

7. Rose Tattoo: Angry is on his way back to Gladstone but I saw them at the same Brunswick club where they gun down underworld figures. Had one of the scariest bunch of fans and could belt some of the best, gritty, raw rock you'll hear.

8. Skyhooks: They were bad boys of the rock scene when Sherbert were the goodies. Lead singer Shirley Strachan was taken too soon. This band harked back from the days when you could throw streamers and bog rolls at the stage and they loved it.