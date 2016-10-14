26°
News

A tragic's great eight of the Aussie eighties

Jon Ortlieb | 14th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
TALK ABOUT TRAGIC: Jon Ortlieb in the 80s at a gig.
TALK ABOUT TRAGIC: Jon Ortlieb in the 80s at a gig.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU were at a drinking age in the 80s, you probably shouldn't admit it.

But if you survived it, with the only damage the odd mullet memory, and can say you saw the likes of Aussie icons Jimmy Barnes belting it out in back rooms, sheds and dodgy clubs and pubs - then you at least achieved something for those wasted years.

To celebrate JimmyBarnes coming to town, here's my Great Eight Aussie Bands (I saw) in the Eighties.

1. ACDC: They boys from Acca Dacca have to come first. I was there (it might have been the 70s) at Globe Derby Park in South Australia when the Richmond Rockers kicked down the fence and everyone got in for free. It's a honour to say I saw the great man Bon Scott fronting this great band.

2. Cold Chisel: I'll put my hand up and declare I was one of the estimated one million who saw Chisel at the legendary Largs Pier Hotel. I also grew up in the same 'burb as Jimmy and his brother Swanny, so that gives me even more cred. Great, great band and wild, wild shows.

3. The Angels: How can you not acknowledge this great band and departed lead singer Doc Neeson. Won me over when they sang Front Page News and threw newspapers into the crowd. Not sure why they threw dead fish out later.

4. You Am I: Just snuck into the 80s but if there was ever an underrated band in Oz, Tim Rogers and his line-up was it. Having a beer with Tim at a pub in Richmond was a highlight.

5. Midnight Oil: Like their old stuff better than their new stuff. How can we forget the Oil's legendary time around about the 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1 album. Peter Garrett may have been an ordinary pollie, but he was a great front man.

6. Radio Birdman: Probably more from the 70s but just as influential in the 80s. Saw them at the Corner Hotel in Richmond, Victoria and they burned my eye!

7. Rose Tattoo: Angry is on his way back to Gladstone but I saw them at the same Brunswick club where they gun down underworld figures. Had one of the scariest bunch of fans and could belt some of the best, gritty, raw rock you'll hear.

8. Skyhooks: They were bad boys of the rock scene when Sherbert were the goodies. Lead singer Shirley Strachan was taken too soon. This band harked back from the days when you could throw streamers and bog rolls at the stage and they loved it.

Gladstone Observer
BREAKING: Three Aussie rock icons reveal Gladstone show

BREAKING: Three Aussie rock icons reveal Gladstone show

A GLADSTONE pub is bringing one of Australia's biggest rock icons to our city.

Business owner's reputation used to cheat people out of money

BE WARY: David McIntosh from Gladstone Bicycles has received multiple phone calls about dodgy invoices.

THEY use a reputation the business owners have built over 23 years.

Plea for cash to fast-track major Gladstone projects

Mayor Matt Burnett.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

MAYOR is parliament bid to fast track major Gladstone projects.

Bechtel's Curtis Island construction ends

JOB DONE: An aerial view of the three LNG projects on Curtis Island all with ships at their jetties.

FOR better or worse, Bechtel has finished in Gladstone.

Local Partners

Rail man saved line, loss of life

HE'D just commenced holidays when he died suddenly at Gladstone.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

OPINION: Advertising 'genius' still airs today... but on radio

FOLKS, not so long ago we had the genius of ads on RTQ7

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

DC COMICS superhero Wonder Woman is named the first ever superhero to be a UN ambassador and will champioin the empowerment of women and girls.

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

OPINION: Advertising 'genius' still airs today... but on radio

FOLKS, not so long ago we had the genius of ads on RTQ7

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

The Bachelorette: Clancy eliminated after awkward group date

Clancy Ryan is a contestant on The Bachelorette.

BRISBANE bachelor struggles to flirt with Georgia.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...DRESS CIRCLE LOCATION...PRESENT ALL OFFERS

3 Albatross Close, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 2 2 $479,000

Situated on a large 930m2 allotment in South Gladstone regarded as one of the dress circle location in Gladstone, is this contemporary designed family that could...

EXCEPTIONALLY TIDY DUPLEX - INCOME GENERATING

20 Chapman Drive, Clinton 4680

4 2 2 $435,000

The location speaks for itself just a stroll to the Clinton News and to Warehouse Chemist plus the convenience of schools, Bunnings Centre, eateries and just a 10...

HIDDEN TREASURE SURE TO IMPRESS DUAL LIVING FOR THE FAMILY

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four bedroom home combining original features with modern influences. This home is guaranteed to appeal to a...

Absolutely Magnificent

8 Sunrise Place, New Auckland 4680

House 5 3 6 OFFERS INVITED

Welcome to 8 Sunrise Place, situated in the prestigious Parksville Estate. This is a once-in-a-lifetime dream property and with an endless list of features, you...

FAMILY HOME MUST BE SOLD!!

9 Amelia Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 Open to Offers

It's been on the market for some time now, the family have now opened this property to Buyers asking for 'Offers' to be presented. Previously priced at $195,000...

GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...ANYONE FOR A SWIM...SELLER&#39;S RELOCATING and WANT IT SOLD

53 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

New to the market is this family-friendly lowset brick home that has been meticulously maintained over the years and is now calling for a new owner. If you like...

Very Affordable Inner City Unit

Unit 4/49 Off Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

There has never been a better time to buy a bargain then now! This inner city unit is great value for money in the current market conditions and it has just had a...

THEY DON&#39;T MAKE THEM LIKE THEY USED TOO!!

128 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Much more than just a home presented here today. Located in the lovely, well established area and backing onto bush where you can safely walk and of an afternoon.

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...PARTIAL RENOVATION COMPLETE...WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

19 Pike Crescent, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 1 $140,000

Looking to purchase a first home or investment property then don't go past this wonderful opportunity in Toolooa Estate on a generous sized 857m2 block. The...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK...MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS

9 Anderson Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 AUCTION

Considering purchasing your first home or investment and looking for an established home in a convenient location then the search is over. This brick residence is...

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

OPINION: Bank's high-risk rating hurts Gladstone 'strugglers'

Classifying Gladstone as a "mining town” is insulting.

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction