Children's heartache after dad's life changing brain injury

17th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
Shannon Soper
Shannon Soper

Rod's daughter Shannon

 

A YEAR on and, as the excitement of each milestone (eating real food, walking, coming home) subsides, a whole new set of concerns begins to arise. As we settle back into the normality of our own lives and get busy as everyone does there comes a moment of complacency where we lose sight of the struggle that continues to go on as our father and mother fully come to terms the new normality.. The concern for everyone's mental wellbeing grows as boredom, frustration and the reliance on others continues.

Shannon Soper
Shannon Soper

Rod's son Bruce

BEING the one who realised my dad had a stroke was quite surreal. I don't think he realised at the time. He spent a lot of time in hospital, which was hard, to see dad laying there unable to do anything for himself and having to help feed him. The day dad got out of hospital was amazing. To see him walking (using an aid) up the driveway with a big grin on his face was when we knew he was definitely getting better, which was a massive achievement and made us all very proud to have him as our dad.

 

Bruce Soper
Bruce Soper

 

 

Rod's daughter Rebecca

 

WHEN I got the phone call I went numb. It didn't seem real until I saw him in the hospital. He didn't look like dad. He wasn't the strong superhero that rarely got sick. Throughout the first couple of months I only ever thought of how mum must have felt, how she was coping. It wasn't until dad's rehab started that I realised how it had affected him. He got frustrated quickly. Surely it could not be easy for him to have his kids spoon feeding him, asking him to repeat himself, have him write what he was trying to say because his speech was slurred. Losing your independence, your way of life like that, is not what you want to happen to someone you love.

 

Rebecca Burrows
Rebecca Burrows

 

 

Rod's daughter Donna

 

ONE of the struggles our family faced was the constant relocation of dad during his time in hospital. I could only manage a visit to Rockhampton once a week. Every time, he was shifted to a different bed, the next room or another ward. This was stressful because of the lack of communication between services, the family and dad. Dad didn't know what was happening and I would arrive to find his belongings already packed on the end of his bed. We organised a communication platform where we could add information and update any progress or requirements. It got titled Dad Watch.

 

Donna O'Toole
Donna O'Toole
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone, gladstone region, illness, injury, stroke, stroke awareness, stroke foundation, stroke survivor, stroke week

