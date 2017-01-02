28°
A great pumping success

EMILY PIDGEON
| 2nd Jan 2017 11:57 AM
Stewart Van Den Bosch, 13, loves seeing his friends and keeping fit at the new pump track while the parents use it as a place to catch up.
Stewart Van Den Bosch, 13, loves seeing his friends and keeping fit at the new pump track while the parents use it as a place to catch up.

AGE is no limit for Gladstone's newest attraction.

David Van Den Bosch has been taking his children to PCYC'S pump track since it opened in December, even giving it a crack himself.

"I'm not young and I absolutely loved it and the fitness part of it ... I don't have to pedal as much,” Mr Van Den Bosch said.

"I went until I built up a bit of a sweat and needed a drink.”

About 300 people turned up on the opening day and the popular track has been pumping the numbers through every day.

For Mr Van Den Bosch's son Stewart, 13, the fitness aspect is what he enjoys about the pump track.

"We spend three hours there, seeing friends... I just go on the track non stop and get off for a drink,” Stewart said.

Don't be fooled in thinking it's a boy's game, the girls are loving it equally as much.

"We went on opening day and it was great,” Mr Van Den Bosch said.

"My son was nagging for me to take him back and my daughter loved it, she wants a BMX now.”

Mr Van Den Bosch said the council have done a great job with the pump track because it is in a great location with plenty of shade, plenty of car parks and turf.

"I think the kids enjoy it because it's something different, because of the size more kids can use it,” he said.

"We live out of town and take a car load of friends.”

The pump track is the largest pump track in Australia and can be found at Gladstone's Memorial Park, across from the PCYC.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bmx australia pump track school holiday

