'Heartbreaking': Suffering kids, parents weigh on his mind

PARENTS and children exhausting all avenues of medication and remedies for seizures were on Glenn Butcher's mind this week.

On Thursday night Gladstone's state member voted to pass the vital legislation to legalise medicinal cannabis oil.

Mr Butcher said passing the Public Health (Medicinal Cannabis) Bill 2016 would help "streamline" the process for applying for cannabis oil.

"The kids in particular who suffer from severe seizures and have tried every possible remedy scenario, they're the main ones who I believe will benefit from this decision," Mr Butcher said.

"For the parents of those children, it's absolutely heartbreaking.

"We want to make sure children can live a healthy life, and if this helps then I think it's a great development."

Mike Richards GLA030316APLNG

The State Parliament unanimously passed the bill which will allow doctors and other medical practitioners to prescribe the drug.

GPs can apply to Queensland Health for approval for the drug for individual patients.

Specialists practising in medical oncology, neurology and palliative care medicine are expected to be the first to be approved.

Queensland state health minister Cameron Dick said the reform was a "game changer for seriously ill patients who often feel compelled to seek out illicit cannabis treatment options".

Mr Butcher said a state government campaign will soon be launched.

He said this would include details on which conditions and disabilities the cannabis oil would be eligible for.

Mr Butcher said before the rollout in March next year the government would need to identify locations to grow the cannabis too.

"If there is an opportunity to do that in our own backyard I will definitely support that new venture."