Gladstone women to walk through dangers of the night

WOMEN will rally in Gladstone on Friday evening for their right to walk safely at night.

Men and children are also invited to attend the event, which aims to reclaim public space in a protest against sexual violence.

Local organiser of the annual event, Robyn Liddell, said participants were encouraged to bring signs, banners and song to get their message across.

"We'll be having a candlelight vigil and a rally," Ms Liddell said.

"We'll have candles to provide but people are welcome to bring their own.

"We're promoting safety on the streets but also in the home and workplace."

The free event will begin in 6.30pm, with people encouraged to gather from 6.15pm.

Meet in the car park at Roseberry Community Services, 159 Goondoon St.

