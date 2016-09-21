26°
'Tough': 'More than 900' to apply for LNG traineeships

Tegan Annett
| 21st Sep 2016 3:26 PM Updated: 4:13 PM

HUNDREDS of applications from Gladstone jobseekers, keen to start a career in the liquefied natural gas industry are expected for this year's Process Operator Traineeship program.

The 2017 Process Operator Traineeship program, targeted at Gladstone residents who do not have experience in the sector was launched this week.

But it's a competitive job market, with 900 applications sent in for last year's 18 traineeships in the program.

Program co-ordinator Energy Apprenticeships Group Academy adviser Karen Bellert said she expected to see more applications this year "considering the economic climate".

 

"There's not the same opportunities around now compared to last year," she said.

"It's a specialised field and if you get the chance to get one of these traineeships it's a real career move.

"It's going to be tough for every applicant. However we're really looking for people committed and interested in long-term careers in the LNG industry."

The number of traineeships offered this year will depend on the workforce needs and positions available.

Calliope resident Mick Smith was one of the 900 applicants who scored a lucrative traineeship last year.

At the information session Mr Smith said the role came with 12 to 14-hour shifts and study.

QGC trainee Mick Smith spoke about his experience in the process operator traineeship program at an information session for potential future employees.
But he said it was worth it.

"I've been paid to learn a skill set that I'm interested in perfecting," he said.

"I've worked beside a great group of trainees who I've learnt a lot off.

"Our group is made up of people from a variety of backgrounds, ranging from a school leaver to a vet nurse to a mechanical engineer, so don't let a lack of industrial experience hold you back from applying."

The qualified fitter and turner worked at APLNG as a mechanical fitter when he realised he wanted a change of career to process operating.

"It was during the commissioning when I was working with operators ... and I developed a genuine curiosity for the purpose of each unit, why it's there, how it works and how to make it run better," he said.

The traineeships are for two years and will be based on Conoco Phillips or QGC.

For more informationvisit www.eag.com.au/QLD2017.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  energy apprenticeships group academy, lng, traineeships

