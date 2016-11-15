91 local jobs up for grabs in Gladstone over 7 days

UP FOR GRABS: A whopping 90 jobs have come on to the market in the past week.

OVER the past seven days, 91 job advertisements for the Gladstone region have been placed on Seek.

Not to mention the 326 jobs for grabs in the region all placed within the past month, and the 20 advertised just three days ago.

We've put together a list of jobs available, and where to go to apply for them:

Information Systems ERP Administrator at Gladstone Ports Corporation - Full time

"The Information Systems ERP Administrator must take a broad, cross-departmental view of GPC; understanding departmental policies, processes and procedures to leverage ERP capabilities and promote effective use of the ERP.

As this role primarily impacts GPC's ability to operate without interruption due to ERP misuse, error or failure, the main challenge will be to maintain expert technical and functional expertise across multiple applications, and ensuring that appropriately qualified and trained super-users exist within all areas of GPC."

Information Systems Business Analyst at Gladstone Ports Corporation - Full time

"As this role primarily impacts GPC's ability to deliver required Information Systems, candidates must have significant experience and capability in both ongoing and expansion or improvement projects."

Teacher Metal Fabrication at CQUniversity Gladstone - Full time

Total Salary $64,178 to $82,452 pa

"As the Teacher in Metal Fabrication, you will develop and deliver teaching and learning programs for classroom, industry, distance and web-based clients.

Use flexible, blended and distributed learning techniques, options and products for innovative delivery to meet the changing needs of students.

Coordinate and participate in the teaching from Certificate I through to final year apprentices, you will promote industry involvement and encourage the growth of the Fabrication Trade across the district of Gladstone.

As a mentor and teacher you will focus on student growth and assist in overcoming obstacles, you will support students to reach their full potential in their studies."

Welder at Monadelphous - Contract/Temporary

You must:

Be based in the Gladstone area

Trade certified

Have a minimum of 12 months experience within the Shutdown or Maintenance industry

Experience with STT, Fluxcore and Tig welding procedures and passing a weld test to these standards

Produce Proof of Right to work in Australia

Pipefitter at Monadelphous - Contract/Temporary

You must:

Be based in the Gladstone area

Produce Proof of Right to work in Australia

Hold relevant trade certificate

Working heights and Confined Space advantaegous

Leader Extraordinaire at CoAct Gladstone - Full time

"CoAct is a national network of locally embedded community service providers working together to create social and economic opportunities for Australia's disadvantaged.

We operate solely for community benefit and drive over 90% of our profits back into the communities in which we operate."

Locomotive Drivers at Railtrain Pty Ltd - Contract/Temporary

Casual Position - short term & long term employment opportunities available

On set rosters - 30 + hours per week

Expenses paid on some designated assignments

Attractive pay rates

Must have a minimum of 2 years demonstrated experience operating Heavy Haul Locomotives

Ability to work 24/7 rosters (shift work)

You must be prepared to undergo and/or update relevant rail and site inductions and competencies

For an immediate start

Salary: $50 - $54.99 per hour

Diesel Mechanic at Gladstone Kalari Pty Ltd - Full time

You must have:

Diesel mechanic qualifications, with previous experience in a similar role

Current drivers licence, and preferably MC and Forklift licences

Proven experience working with Kenworth and Cummins

Previous experience working on heavy vehicle road transport

Previous experience in auto electrics

Dangerous goods experience will be highly regarded

Loading Master at Gladstone branch Shell Australia - Full time

"This role demands experience with LNG or similar cargo handling and a senior license as Chief Mate or Master together with relevant sailing experience as a senior officer on commercial vessels.

STCW certification and the ability to qualify for Gladstone Ports Corporation 'Authorised Officer' designation will also be required."

Kindergarten Early Childhood Teacher at Boyne Island with Affinity Education Group - Part time

You must have:

A love of early childhood education

Experience working with young children, helping them to achieve their potential in a fun-filled, welcoming and safe environment

Experience developing portfolios for each child

the skills to lead other educators, motivating them to excel as they deliver care and education programs

A proven ability to build and nurture respectful and mutually-beneficial relationships with children and their families

A commitment to meeting day-to-day administrative responsibilities, including attending meetings, maintaining health and safety and hygiene standards, caring for equipment, and promptly and appropriately responding to illness, accidents and emergencies

A strong understanding of the Early Years Learning Framework (EYLF) and National Quality Standards (NQS)

Two to three years' experience as an Early Childhood Teacher

An Early Childhood Degree or have completed at least 50% of your study toward the degree

A current Working with Children Check or equivalent, current driver's licence, first aid certificate (including asthma and anaphylactic training) and resuscitation certificate.

Experienced Store Manager Rockmans Kin Kora - Full time

What the business is looking for:

A self motivated individual with the ability to drive a team

Business management skills with an understanding of key performance indicators

Excellent communication skills with the professionalism to deal with people at all levels

Experience as a manager preferred but not essential

Personal Banking Advisor at Kin Kora with Westpac Group - Part time

The role:

Offer customers a seamless service, including immediate transactional needs, financial information and product knowledge.

Approach and engage with our customers as they enter our branches and discuss their needs, utilising and taking advantage of cutting edge tools and technologies on the process (including iPads and Kiosks). You'll play a big role in helping customers become accustomed to the new technologies we offer

Actively promote our financial products when serving customers and deepening customer relationships through quality needs based conversations to explore customers financial needs and goals

Referring customers to specialist bankers who can have quality needs based conversations to explore customers financial needs and goals

Salary: Base + Super + Discretionary Bonus

