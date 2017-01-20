34°
News

9 Gladstone projects worth $20M council wants completed this year

Sarah Barnham
| 20th Jan 2017 9:36 AM
The park will be a revamp of the Lions Park play space, designed to focus on the human body's seven senses
The park will be a revamp of the Lions Park play space, designed to focus on the human body's seven senses Sarah Barnham

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Sixty-five council's, including Gladstone, across Queensland will dip their feet in a funding pool of $200million, through the job-creating Works For Queensland program.

Councils have been encouraged to nominate projects which will create jobs in the region, however, the project must be be completed by November 20 this year.

 

While only allocated $6million, the Gladstone Regional Council has applied for up to $20million in funding for local projects, which Mayor Matt Burnett said were scheduled for completion in next year's budget, but would love to have completed by the end of 2017.

The sorts of projects Cr Burnett said the council would like to apply for include the following:

  • $3.5M Lions Park Redevelopment, details here:
  • $2M- Accelerated Gravel Road Seal Program - the council is currently investigating the viability of sealing a number of gravel roads.

"These roads are generally deemed to have reasonably high traffic volumes and therefore frequent maintenance requirements and nearby residential properties being affected by dust," GRC mayor Matt Burnett said

  • $2M - Harvey Road Pavement Renewal and Traffic Light Install.

"This project is being constructed over two financial years with $1.5 million allocated in the 16/17 budget and a further $2 million will need to be allocated in the 17/18 budget to see project completion," he said.　

  • $2.5M - Toolooa Street Pavement Renewal between Tank Street and Walsh Street
  • $2M - Toolooa Street/French Street Pavement Renewal between Derby Street and Agnes Street (4 lanes and B Double Route)
  • $2.5M  - Beak Street Pavement Renewal between number 1 and number 58
  • $2M - Penda Avenue Pavement and Kerb Renewal between number 1 and 42
  • $3.5M - Glenlyon Street Pavement Renewal of existing 4 Lanes between Dawson Highway and number 114 Glenlyon Street
  • $0.8M Tom Jeffery Memorial Park - Redevelopment , Agnes Water incorporating Amenities Building and SLSQ storage 　
Gladstone Observer
'Criminals against criminals': Bail for robbery, extortion accused

'Criminals against criminals': Bail for robbery, extortion...

'LONGER than usual' delays in the legal case have seen Matthew Allen Eddie Anderson spend 233 days on remand.

15 jobs up for grabs for tradies and labourers

READY TO WORK: Here are 15 jobs you can apply for today.

CQ companies have continued the call for workers.

'Exposed': Power companies, State MP hit back at smelter cuts

Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices.

Politicians war of words over BSL's call to cut jobs and production.

'Refused': State MP says smelter had "ample” time to save jobs

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher pins a white ribbon on Boyne Smelters General Manager Joe Rea at a community function.

Glenn Butcher says BSL were "rolling the dice” for past two years

Local Partners

The best of SUNfest on show

SUNfest 2017 wraps up on Friday night with showcase event.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

'Be alert': Gladstone elderly vulnerable in heat

CHILLED: Valerie and Roy Jones are lucky to have a cool breeze flowing through their home.

Queensland Health urges people to take precautions in the heat.

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Songs that get Gladstone 'hot, sweaty and wild'.

Songs that get Gladstone 'hot, sweaty and wild'.

THE working class man Jimmy Barnes will be in town tomorrow to put on a show for Gladstone.

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

Kasey Chambers’ new album Dragonfly gets 3.5 stars from Cameron Adams.

CHAMBERS is back with her 11th studio album.

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants to record a duet with Beyoncé.

Nicole Kidman squirms through questions on Keith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

'God, you guys are personal ... that’s for him to talk about'

Mark Salling's child porn court date cancelled

Mark Salling's upcoming court hearing has been cancelled

Steve Carell pulls cruel prank on fans of the office

Steve Carrell decided to pull a cruel prank on fans of The Office

Married at First Sight: M'boro dad to feature on reality TV

LOOKING FOR LOVE: Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

A bull riding accident put everything into perspective for Sean.

Looking For A Large Family Home At An Affordable Price..?

8 Mercedes Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 3 5 $429,000

If you are tired of looking at all the modern homes on the market and just can't find a home that offers you the size, views, quality construction and great...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $300,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

GREAT BLOCK OF LAND

21 Clarance Drive, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? ... $90,000

Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? Then put this property on your must see list. 637m2 with 20m frontage of gently...

CUL-DE-SAC ALLOTMENT

10 Walnut Street, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Located in an established and friendly neighbourhood is this ready to build ... $80,000

Located in an established and friendly neighbourhood is this ready to build on allotment. 779m2 gently sloping freehold land. Nearby schools and shopping are...

PERFECT START TO HOME OWNERSHIP...FABULOUS LOCATION... DON&#39;T DELAY AS YOU&#39;LL MISS OUT!!!

11 Finchley Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $227,500

Located in the family friendly neighbourhood of Telina and surrounded by established homes, this neatly presented low set brick home is sure to tick all the...

Calling all first home buyers or downsizers!

9 Brisbane Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

This well-manicured home is situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac only minutes from shops, cafes and amenities. Sitting on a spacious 6274m2 fully fenced block, this...

Gladstone&#39;s Most Sought After Real Estate - Auckland Hill...!

32-34 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED

If you have been looking for a home with plenty of potential in the most sought after real estate precinct in Gladstone then this is the home you have been waiting...

Owner Is Relocating Overseas - Act Now To Secure This Blue Chip Property!

19 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS INVITED

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT WITH HARBOUR VIEWS...INNERY CITY LOCATION...PRICED TO SELL

1/141 Oaka Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

Looking for a unit with CBD conveniences and water views to the Harbour? This proeprty is priced to sell and won't last long at this price. To be sold with vacant...

ACREAGE LIVING CLOSE TO TOWN!

Lot 101 Haddock Drive, Burua 4680

Residential Land This 1.33ha allotment is rural residential and offers the opportunity for living ... $140,000

This 1.33ha allotment is rural residential and offers the opportunity for living on acreage and yet still being close to Gladstone City. This gently sloping, ...

Gladstone market's confidence coming back for 2017

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 16.7% to $275,000 in the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 16.7% to $275,000

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!