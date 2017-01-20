9 Gladstone projects worth $20M council wants completed this year

The park will be a revamp of the Lions Park play space, designed to focus on the human body's seven senses

Sixty-five council's, including Gladstone, across Queensland will dip their feet in a funding pool of $200million, through the job-creating Works For Queensland program.

Councils have been encouraged to nominate projects which will create jobs in the region, however, the project must be be completed by November 20 this year.

While only allocated $6million, the Gladstone Regional Council has applied for up to $20million in funding for local projects, which Mayor Matt Burnett said were scheduled for completion in next year's budget, but would love to have completed by the end of 2017.

The sorts of projects Cr Burnett said the council would like to apply for include the following:

$3.5M Lions Park Redevelopment, details here:

$2M- Accelerated Gravel Road Seal Program - the council is currently investigating the viability of sealing a number of gravel roads.

"These roads are generally deemed to have reasonably high traffic volumes and therefore frequent maintenance requirements and nearby residential properties being affected by dust," GRC mayor Matt Burnett said

$2M - Harvey Road Pavement Renewal and Traffic Light Install.

"This project is being constructed over two financial years with $1.5 million allocated in the 16/17 budget and a further $2 million will need to be allocated in the 17/18 budget to see project completion," he said.