72 hours of things to do

Reclaim the Night

LOCALS will meet in the car park at Roseberry Community Services, Goondoon St, for a candlelight vigil and rally in protest of sexual violence against women this evening. Brings signs, banners and posters if you wish. Meet at 6.15pm for a 6.30pm start.

Parkrun

PARKRUN is a free, weekly, timed 5km run or walk, which takes place every Saturday at 7am in the Lions Park, Kin Kora. Participating is easy, however you must register before the event on the Parkrun website to get your time.

Bella's fundraiser

FUNDAY-RAISER for one-year-old Isabella Bates, diagnosed with stage three brain cancer, and who has undergone more surgeries than most would in a lifetime. Riverstone Rise Early Learning Journey, Saturday, 1-3pm. Sumo suits, jumping castle, face painting and more! $5 entry fee per child.

Film festival

CAPRICORN Film Festival is a free community event held at Gladstone Marina's open air theatre, where a crowd of thousands from all over Central Queensland enjoy a weekend under the stars supporting filmmakers from the region and entries from all corners of the globe. Saturday, gates open 2pm.

Halloween party

A FAMILY-FRIENDLY fun-filled night of spooky fun and entertainment. The Gladstone Aquatic Centre is preparing to "spook" up the facility to give the community a Halloween party like never before! Come on down and enjoy some great prizes, exciting games, DJ music and giant pool inflatable. $8 individual; $25 family. Scare you there Saturday night, 6-9pm! www.facebook.com/events/188982971540526.

Gaming tournament

THE Gladstone LAN Group's next computer gaming tournament will start at 8am on Sunday. Prizes are on offer, tickets can be bought online. Level 4, 136 Goondoon St.

Country music

LIVE music at Larcom Royal Hotel from 2pm Sunday. Graeme Jensen, a country boy born and bred in the foothills of Mt Kanhygan near Gympie, with a remote guitar and microphone, is able to wander around his audience and entertain, throwing a joke or two to lighten the mood www.facebook.com/Royal-Hotel-Mt-Larcom-608346799230834/.