7 free things to do in Gladstone region this weekend

Tonight

Vinyl Appreciation Society, 6-9pm at Crow Street Creative.

Dust off your classic vinyl records at tonight's swap meet.

Open Mic Night at RG's, 8pm until late at the Rocky Glen Hotel.

Fancy yourself as a muso? Why not try out RG's open mic night.

Saturday, January 14

Gladstone Weekly Parkrun, 7am at Lions Park, Kin Kora.

Parkrun is a free, timed five-kilometre walk or run taking place at Lions Park, Kin Kora. Partcipants must register on the Parkrun website to have their time recorded. Children and dogs are welcome but must be supervised.

Texas Hold 'Em Poker, 5.30pm at Gladstone RSL and Bowls Club.

The Gladstone RSL Bowls and Citizens Club are hosting their first poker event. Hosted by 888pl Gladstone with player registration from 5.30pm for a 6.30pm start. Entry is free although there is an option to buy-in with real money.

Family Fun Day, 10am-2pm at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

Families are invited to 'The Gabori Sisters Gathering by the Sea, on Tour' event. Indigenous art display from the Gulf of Carpentaria.

Sunday, January 15

Rotary Kmart Markets, 7.30am-12.30pm at Stockland Gladstone.

Stockland Gladstone will host the Kmart Midday Markets with stalls featuring fresh fruit and veggies, coffee, cakes, handmade children's toys, food stalls and barbecues, ice cream, plants, handmade soaps, books, children's clothing, jewellery and other bric-a-brac.

Discovery Coast Rotary Markets, 8am-12pm at SES Grounds, Agnes Water.

Located at the SES Grounds between Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy these markets feature arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and fresh produce available.

Sunday sessions featuring Chris Bax, 2-6pm at the Gladstone Yacht Club.

Enjoy a drink or two and listen to accomplished solo artist Chris Bax performing his acoustic set with songs from a wide variety of genres and generations.