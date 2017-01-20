$6M in funding to create jobs 'immediately' for Gladstone region

JOBS are on the way for the Gladstone region with a $6million boost from the State Government.

Sixty-five council's across Queensland will dip their feet in a funding pool of $200million, through the job-creating Works For Queensland program.

Councils have been encouraged to nominate projects which will create jobs in the region, however, the project must be be completed by November 20 this year.

While only allocated $6million, the Gladstone Regional Council has applied for up to $20million in funding for local projects, which Mayor Matt Burnett said were scheduled for completion in next year's budget.

"We are hoping, if by chance other councils do not apply for their whole amounts, that any leftover can be used to help fund ours," he said.

"Regardless of whether they will all be funded or not, we are giving it a shot because if it's going to create jobs immediately and have workers be able to start straightaway, it's a fantastic opportunity for the Gladstone region.

"And if they can't all be funded, we will still complete them as they have been included in next year's budget."

The council's top priority project, which will take a considerable chunk from the $6million allocated, will be the $3.5million revamp of Lions Park.

The work will include construction of a sensory park decked out with activities, obstacles and equipment for children and adults.

It will have shade structures, seating areas, pathways, a car park, water play zone and plenty of equipment and structures.

Different sections in the park will target each sense with activities or obstacles.

"This project is perfect because it is all planned and ready to go," Cr Burnett said.

And Gladstone's state member, Glenn Butcher is also on board with the revamp of Lions Park.

He said it was a great council initiative, not just in creating jobs, but also for the liveability of the region.

"There is no criteria for the amount of people the projects need to employ," Mr Butcher said.

"However the councils that have been allocated funding are known for their local - first policies when it comes to inviting tenders for work.

"It's the hope that by awarding local companies these contracts it will give the economy a boost and help councils with their budgets to prioritise the big-hitting projects."

The Works for Queensland Program is part of the State Infrastructure Fund.

