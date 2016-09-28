600 Fitzroy locals find jobs in a month

FOR the second month in a row employment figures in Gladstone are showing positive signs, with the unemployment rate falling below the state average for the first time in at least six months.

The unemployment rate is sitting at 6%, which is 0.2% below the average for Queensland and could be a sign that the Gladstone economy is starting to level out after big job losses in most of the major industries in town.

Although people in town are still clearly hurting from the big fall from the boom, statistics from Queensland Treasury show that the total number of employed people increased by 2800 on this time last year.

The change from last month for the Fitzroy region, which includes Gladstone as well as places like Rockhampton, showed that in total 600 more people gained employment.

The number of unemployed people dropped by 200 and currently sits at 7500, while the number of employed people is 117,300.

But despite these changes, the Fitzroy region still records the ninth highest rate of unemployment in Queensland.

Other troubled areas like Mackay (6.4%), Wide Bay (8.9%) and Townsville (10%), where the effects of the downturn in the resources boom are being felt the most, have higher unemployment rates than Fitzroy.