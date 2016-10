A Boyne Island man in his 60s was taken to hospital early this morning after suffering a snake bite at his Katandra St home.

Paramedics received the call at about 4.30am.

Queensland Ambulance Service could not confirm where the man received the bite, or whether the snake venomous.

However, the man was taken to the Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.