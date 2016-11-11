Mum's prayers answered after 510gm baby survives ordeal

MILESTONE: Premature baby Maddison Jade Saul continues to reach milestones like turning seven-weeks old and weighing one kilogram.

A DECORATED cake with a number one candle symbolised not a first birthday but a little girl's brave battle.

Maddison Jade Saul was born to Gladstone mum Sophie Saul, 16 weeks premature, weighing just 510 grams.

Despite the heartache and daily struggle, the mother-daughter team continue to celebrate every milestone.

This week Maddison clocked over the one kilogram weight milestone and turned seven weeks old.

Sophie said they celebrated by enjoying a "kilo cake" with the Brisbane Mater Mother's Hospital nurses.

"She's starting to be more alert, she's looking around ... she's getting much bigger, almost a little chunky," Sophie said.

"She looks like a full term baby, she doesn't look so skinny any more which is really lovely."

The Gladstone hairdresser said it was also good to see her daughter had a head "full of hair".

Sophie, her one-year-old daughter Indee and Maddison have been in Brisbane for two months and could remain there until early January.

"We're still taking it day by day but things are starting to get more stable," the mother of three said.

Maddison Jade Saul's "kilo cake”.

Sophie's husband Ben and eldest daughter Ella, who is five, are in Brisbane visiting and are treasuring every moment when the family is together.

To find out more about how you can help the family, or for updates log on to Facebook page, The Journey of Maddison Jade Saul.