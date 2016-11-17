$50K splash to help make event 'iconic' for Gladstone again

FIRST: Black Jack does it again, taking line honours the 2016 Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

THE Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race organisers were given a $50,000 boost this week to help make the event iconic again.

The Gladstone Regional Council awarded the funds to allow for live streaming of the race and a huge welcoming party at the Gladstone Yacht Club.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said he wanted to see the event return to its once "iconic” status.

There will be $30,000 used by the Queensland Cruising Yacht Club to live stream the first two hours of the race.

The remaining $20,000 will be used for a welcome function, complementing the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

Cr Burnett said he was keen to revive the excitement associated with the yacht race to re-establish it as a prominent event on the Gladstone and yachting calendars.

"When I was a kid growing up in it was the biggest event of the year,” he said.

"It's to bring the yacht race back to where it used to be.

"This is bigger than the Gladstone Yacht Club or the Queensland Cruising Yacht Club and the Harbour Festival.

"The reason the Harbour Festival exists is because of the yacht race, it really has put (Gladstone) on the map.

"We need to respect this event's tradition and history.”

Cr Burnett said he wanted to re-align the yacht race with the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

To do this, the race will be screened at the festival for families to watch and enjoy.

He said some yachts would be moored near the Gladstone Yacht Club where people could gawk, and if they were lucky enough, hop on-board.

"Each year the race has had keen supporters and the potential exists to attract people from across Queensland and draw attention to our region as a great holiday destination,” he said.

"Although in the early concept stage, this is anticipated to be a fun community event with live music from 10am to 11pm.

"The aim is to rebuild community pride in the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race and revive the excitement of greeting the race competitors.”

The Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race is on April 14, 2017.

The Yachties event in Gladstone will be held from 11pm on Easter Sunday.