$500K for Gladstone's big water projects to boost capacity, quality

WELCOMED: Mayor Matt Burnett and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher at the Clinton Reservoir. The State Government has given funding to the project.

GLADSTONE Regional Council received a timely injection of almost $500,000 from the State Government for two water infrastructure projects.

The newly anointed Assistant Minister for Local Government and Infrastructure, Glenn Butcher, announced that $283,000 would be given to the council to upgrade Clinton Reservoir and a further $200,000 for the waste water treatment facility at Agnes Water.

Mr Butcher said more funding for projects in Gladstone was "in the pipeline” and that this funding would "benefit the whole community as well as improving disaster resilience for residents”.

He estimated 16 local jobs would be supported by these projects.

Mayor Matt Burnett said he was more than happy to accept the funding because it meant the cost to the ratepayer for the $1.9million Clinton Reservoir upgrade would be reduced.

"We were doing this regardless so the $283,000 from the State Government goes off the bottom line,” he said. "At the moment there is just one line in and one line out (at Clinton Reservoir) so by doubling that we'll be able to double the capacity and increase the quality of the water supply.”