Unemployed Gladstone man claims $5000 'won on pokies'

SITTING in a suburban hotel car park with a mate late at night, police found a jobless Joshua Steven Machen with $5000 cash, the drug ice, and 12-inch bladed knife he told them was a pig sticker.

"He was carrying a lap top computer bag. (Inside was) the knife, pig sticker, set of scales, and $5000 cash that he said was poker machine winnings," police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens told Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Machen, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of methylamphetamine and drug utensils on April 29, having property suspected of being used in connection with a drug offence, possession of a knife in public, and having items used in the commission of a crime.

Joshua Machen leaves Gladstone Courthouse after pleading guilty to drug offences. And $5000 was confiscated by the court. Ross Irby

He also pleaded guilty to having methamphetamine (MDMA) in Gladstone on September 8, with Sgt Stevens saying the pill was found during a search of Machen's residence.

Sgt Stevens said police (Brisbane region) found Machen sitting inside a parked car with another male at the Brighton hotel car park at 11pm on April 29.

Bundles of notes totalling $5000 and the knife were found, and a blue bottle held methylamphetamine, Machen telling police he paid $350 to buy 1/2 gram.

"He says he was unemployed five months and not on Centrelink benefits," Sgt Stevens said.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said Machen, a former construction worker, instructs he has used ice "on and off for 14 years".

And it had been getting out of hand and his partner put her foot down. Machen was now seeking help and not used drugs since Fathers Day.

Ms O'Gorman said his young child was motivation to be drug free.

Magistrate Melanie Ho noted Machen received a bond for a drug supply offence in 2015.

Ms Ho sentenced him to 12 months supervised probation and ordered the $5000 be forfeited.