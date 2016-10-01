40 businesses that opened or closed in Gladstone in 2016

IT'S BEEN a turbulent 12 months for Gladstone's business.
Shops have closed across the city, with many shutting their doors in the main street.
But a boost in confidence in the second half of 2016 saw a load of business take a punt on Gladstone.
Here is 40 business that have opened or closed in Gladstone in 2016, 22 of which have opened and 18 have closed.
1. Strops Fish and Chips
COLLIN 'Strop' Gibbs has always wanted to own either a fish and chip shop or a pub.
So when the fish and chip shop on J Hickey Ave closed in December, the former Curtis Island worker decided it was the time to make a choice.
Five months of hard work, and $60,000, later Strops Fish and Chip shop opened.
2. Black Dagger Tattoo
IT'S exciting news for former clients of Tyson Evans, a well-known tattooist who moved to Adelaide, with the opening of his new studio in Gladstone, Black Dagger Tattoo.
The 25-year-old, with friend and trainee tattooist Dan Carmichael, have opened the shop on Roseberry St.
3. Fresh Fix Cafe
A GOLD Coast couple opened a cafe on Goondoon St, Fresh Fix Cafe.
The seasoned restaurateurs Tim and Janene Cree, have built their dream cafe focusing on healthy options to satisfy any craving.
4. The Dock at East Shores
GELASPRESSO at East Shores had a facelift, with the owners turning the eatery into a gourmet lounge bar.
They offer gourmet burgers and beers right by the bay.
5. RC Hobby House
RORY Birch, an electrician by trade, is a remote control plane enthusiast who started doing repairs and selling parts out of his car nine years ago.
"I don't get to fly much with the hobby clubs anymore but I do enjoy helping other people with their hobbies," he said.
6. Sole Seeker 4680
SOLE Seeker 4680 opened in Tannum Sands bringing a shoe, sports and leisure shop to locals.
The store stocks Puma and X-Blades as well as all major skate and scooter gear.
7. The Hook and Chook
THINK fresh takeaway fish and chips, and gourmet burgers and you'll get The Hook and Chook.
This new gourmet takeaway shop opened at the Night Owl Centre.
8. Coffee Ink
THIS Calliope coffee shop has a touch of vintage fitting in with the town's history.
Vintage furniture was up-cycled and timber from a gold miner's cottage dating back 100 years has been used in the furnishings.
9. The Thai Van
AUTHENTIC Thai food in a van is giving Gladstone a delicious taste.
The Thai Van's cook Pon Creasey said the van has been so busy they had sold out of meals most nights.
"I have made 300 spring rolls and they're all gone, so had to make 150 on the weekend and there are only 50 left from last night," Pon said.
10. Black Duck
A restaurant formerly known for its upmarket menu has been revamped to become a place to eat for everyone.
The family-run business has become a staple in the restaurant scene in Gladstone. After selling their other eatery, Chattin Cafe, the owners were keen to throw all of their new ideas into recreating the restaurant down at the marina.
11. Ban Thai
FOR 15 years 46 Goondoon St was Scottie's Restaurant but it became one of Gladstone's newest Thai restaurants.
The building was transformed inside and signs with Ban Thai were put on the windows and outside the door.
The restaurant is authentic, starting with the name Ban Thai. Ban or "baan" means home restaurant.
12. CCC Takeaway
THE cafe opened in Callemondah and is serving up "tradie favourites".
The cafe will do coffee and a range of food and meals including sandwiches, wraps, salads, hot chips, burgers and more.
13. Alex and Ander the Label
HERE is one for the fashion lovers. Three Gladstone residents have created a fashion boutique Alex and Ander the Label.
Already they have a significant following online, with more than 1000 likes on their Facebook page.
They have shown "sneak peaks" on what styles to expect from the boutique, sharing behind the scene shots from their photo shoots.
14. Gladstone Fish Market food van
The Gladstone Fish Market has expanded its business to sell freshly cooked seafood out of a food van.
After some minor setbacks, they announced their Facebook page that the venture was open.
15. The Olives at the Night Owl Centre
SELF-CONFESSED food lover Zaheer Syed is bringing the best of his two favourite cuisines to Gladstone.
Mr Syed opened The Olives Indian and Mediterranean restaurant at the Night Owl Centre, Gladstone this week.
On October 1 he signed the lease for the store which was formerly Star Indian, which closed in September.
Mr Syed said it was a busy two months of renovations to make his dream of opening his own restaurant in Gladstone a reality.
16. Schnitz at Stockland
SCHNITZ has done a roaring trade on its first day in Gladstone.
The restaurant, offering up the perfect schnitzel served 29 different ways, opened at Stockland Gladstone today.
Store manager at Schnitz Gladstone and Rockhampton, Chris Allen, said the response to the Gladstone opening had been "amazing".
"We had a packed house for lunch," he said.
17. Just Cuts at Stockland
SHE'S been voted Australia's top franchisee person, and is now sharing her business expertise in Gladstone after opening a store here two weeks ago.
International franchise salon, Just Cuts, has opened at Stockland Gladstone Shopping Centre with award-winning Yvonne Salisbury behind it.
Ms Salisbury franchises four other Just Cuts stores, two in Rockhampton, one in Bundaberg and another in Mackay.
The salon is a cut different from the rest, a non-appointment store that offers style cuts but a "non-chemical' experience with no colouring or perms.
The store also employs only fully qualified stylists.
18. Gladstone Tender Centre and Collectables
A SELF-confessed "hoarder" hopes to turn his business into an antique collector's paradise.
Nigel Kocks is bringing a taste of Antiques Roadshow to Gladstone by opening the only tender-style buy and sell business this week.
Mr Kocks said Gladstone Tender Centre and Collectables would be a place for people to bring in goods or collectables they want to sell, which will then be put up for auction.
The Gladstone resident of 15 years said the business idea was inspired by a similar tender centre in Bundaberg.
"There's lots of people moving in and out of town and with a lot of them they don't want to take everything with them ... I think considering the movements around town it's a great time to do this," he said.
Residents can give a reserve price, and if they wish, a buy it now price.
19. Burger Urge Stockland
STOCKLAND Gladstone will have two new restaurants by the end of the year with Burger Urge and Schnitz creating a dining precinct.
Burger Urge director Sean Carthrew said he was thrilled to open the 19th Burger Urge store at Stockland Gladstone.
20. Hairstyle Studio
NEW business owner Nicole Barker has had nothing but good feedback from her clients after opening Hairstyle Studio in Emmadale late April.
Mrs Barker moved from Gladstone when she was just 8-years-old, and only recently moved back from Tasmania.
As part of her services, Nicole has decided to keep the salt caves left over from the previous business in the space, A Twist of Zen.
Salt cave therapy is used around the globe to treat a number of conditions, including ace, asthma, emphysema, bronchitis and even the common cold.
21. Officeworks
NATIONAL stationery chain Officeworks has officially rolled into Gladstone with its Hanson Rd store opening.
Gladstone's first Officeworks manager Chris Boyd said the grand opening went well with more than 400 sausages given away.
"We also sold a lot of iPod speakers and printers," he said.
The store even sold out of one type of laptop.
22. 13 Angry Scorpions
PATRICK Beresford is aiming to be a source of heat in Gladstone with his caramelised chilli syrup because he has too.
Looking down the barrel of an uncertain future after a back injury ended his nine-year-career at Boyne Smelters Limited, the husband and father of one has had to reinvent himself.
For years, he has made chilli syrup as a hobby and, with friends and a local chef adamant he go to market with his creation, he decided to give it a go.
CLOSED BUSINESSES
23. Uncle Brian's Used Cars
DRIVING around in a $300 Toyota Corolla, "Uncle" Brian Headley isn't your typical used car salesman.
He has more than a million dollars worth of cars on the lot at Uncle Brian's Used Cars on Toolooa St, but he says, matter-of-factly, "all cars cost money and are a means of transport".
He has sold used cars in Gladstone for 22 years but on June 30 Mr Headley he locked his car yard gate for the last time.
"We were doing really well until March and that's when I noticed it slowed down," Mr Headley said.
24. Star Indian Restaurant
AN Indian restaurant owner who planned an exciting new facelift for his restaurant closed his business after the landlord evicted him from his premises.
Chaman Herath, owner of Indian restaurant Sitar in the Night Owl Centre, recently changed the restaurant's name to Star Indian Restaurant as part of a dramatic overhaul of the restaurant from "middle-market" cuisine to fast-food to meet the changing demands in Gladstone's eat-out market.
Mr Herath said "mid-range" restaurants had been gutted from the market, with customers either opting for "fine-dining" if they eat out or takeaway restaurants if they are at home.
"We were in the casual dining range," he said. "So if customers want to go to dining, they more prefer the fine dining.
The mid-range places -- they're gone."
25. Urban Lane Interiors
ONE more store added to the empty shop fronts scattered on Goondoon St.
Urban Lane Interiors, a decor and fashion boutique, closed its doors for the last time. For owner Susie Bobbermen, a keen fashion and furniture stylist, having an interior store on a main street was a dream come true.
She took over Urban Lane Interiors in January, but by February the excitement of new brands and designs faded.
She noticed there was a lack of foot traffic and attractions to get people excited about the main street.
"(The revitalisation plan) was really too late for us. I needed something to happen pretty quick, really.
26. Australian Country Living
IT'S not all bad news for Gladstone business Australian Country Living owner, Silvia Cameron, who said despite the Gladstone Square store closing down, it will remain as an online business through Facebook.
Ms Cameron, who has owned the business for 15 years, said the decision to close the store front was not an easy one and as a farewell to loyal customers, the store currently has its "Red Spot Sale" running, with 20% off selected items.
27. Boyne Island Coffee Club
AFTER nine years serving Tannum Sands locals and visitors with cakes, big breakfasts and strong coffee, The Coffee Club at Tannum Central will shut its doors for the last time.
It's understood The Coffee Club and Tannum Central management were unable to reach an agreement on the terms of a new lease however this is not confirmed.
Clare Ubrihien is one local who will miss the cafe once it closes.
She comes to The Coffee Club three or four times a week and was extremely upset when she found out her favourite cafe was closing down.
"For the owners sake I'm very upset," Ms Ubrihien said.
"It's extremely disappointing because they've worked their guts out.
"I hate to see anything close."
28. Eureka Street Furniture
WITH half a house decked out with lounges, dining tables and chairs from Eureka Street Furniture, residents took the opportunity to snap up a few bargains before the furniture shop closed down in August.
After five years working out of Centro Gladstone Home, next to Bunnings and Harvey Norman, Eureka Street Furniture made the call to shut its doors due to a lack of customers.
29. Mawa Exotics
GLADSTONE will lose another furniture store next week when Mawa Exotics on Hanson Rd closes down.
After months of slow days, and having just "a handful of customers" through the door each week, owner Kelly Sleiter decided it was time to close.
She said customer numbers had dropped by 70% in 18 months.
30. Bright Ideas
THE owner of a Gladstone business closing its doors said burying her younger sister six weeks ago was one of the reasons she has decided to close her lighting store.
Marilyne Brookes, 67, who opened Bright Ideas 14 years ago, said slowing sales in the last six months had also contributed to the closure.
31. Staples
STAPLES is closing its Gladstone retail store.
The store, located at 139 Goondoon St, will have its last day on Sunday, December 11.
The stationery retailer has announced the closure with an advertisement in tomorrow's Better Business section in The Observer.
It is believed the Gladstone warehouse will stay open, but the retail store will close.
In the advertisement about the closure it says the store is offering a deal "price match plus take a further 10% off".
32. A2Z Dental
CALLIOPE'S only dental surgery can't find any dentists and is now being forced to close.
Manager of Hazelbrook Village Shopping Centre Barbara Nairne said without dentists, the owner of the A2Z Dental surgery would pay rent for an empty shop until March.
It leaves Calliope's 3000 residents with a 20-minute commute to the nearest dentist in Gladstone.
33. Nuellie de Fleur
DAVE Donoghue often stopped in at Nuellie de Fleur on Goondoon St to buy his wife a rose "just because".
But from now on, his thoughtfulness won't come with the convenience of dropping by the store on his way home.
On Monday Nuellie de Fleur shut their doors for the last time.
34. Anthony Breed Music - closed in December
GLADSTONE'S last music store closed it's doors for the last time at the end of December.
35. Scotties Restaurant
COMPETITION and the economic downturn has led iconic Gladstone restaurant Scotties Trattoria to close.
The Gladstone CBD restaurant of more than 15 years became a well-known fixture in Gladstone's dining experiences, with their colourful owner Scott McCarthy.
The Gladstone man of more than 30 years said his restaurant's closure was a sign of the times.
"This past 12 months has been the toughest year I've had in 15 years," he said.
36. Chattin Cafe
THE popular cafe was forced to shut their doors due to the diagnosis of their daughter's brain tumour earlier in September, who is currently receiving treatment in Brisbane.
"The past few months has shown us that unfortunately, we can no longer juggle both these things and as much as it pains us, we have decided to close Chattin Cafe after tomorrow's trade."
The business owner's also thanked their staff and loyal customers.
37. The Great Australian Ice Creamery - closed in April
THE Great Australian Ice Creamery is no longer at Gladstone Square Shopping Centre.
The ice cream store was a popular place to visit and cool off with a selection of 50 ice cream flavours.
38. Simply Solid Timber Furniture
AN ICONIC furniture warehouse that has sat on Hanson Rd for 14 years will closed its doors for the last time.
Ms Neil, who bought the business eight years ago, said it's been particularly "dramatic in the last six month -- a dramatic change".
"People just don't have any money at the moment.
"You don't expect the town to die this much."
39. Fancy Nancy
THE irresistibly tasty adventures of Gladstone cooking supremo "Fancy Nancy" took a downward turn.
Nancy Davidson, one of the Gladstone's most prolific cooks who forged her name in the hearts of our city's food lovers with her chargrilled steaks, moved out of her shop little more than a month after opening at Toolooa Shopping Centre.
40. Gallery 67
IT WAS the second Goondoon St business in days to close their doors indefinitely was unique to the region.
Gallery 67, which opened in 2014, announced that as the business was struggling in the tough times, it will no longer be a part of Gladstone's main street.
