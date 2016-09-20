5 shops we need at Stockland Gladstone, as voted by you

WE'LL have two new restaurants at Stockland Gladstone by the end of the year, but there's still a need for more stores at the centre, according to our facebookers.

We need clothing, technology, beauty, shoe and food and drink stores to open up in Stockland Gladstone.

That was the message on The Observer's Facebook page when we asked what stores you would like to see at our shopping centre.

Here are the top five people asked for:

1. JB Hi-Fi

There's a JB Hi-Fi in Rockhampton and Bundaberg, and now Gladstone folk wants it to be our turn.

JB Hi-Fi is a home entertainment retailer and sells everything from car sound systems, TVs, action cameras and musical instruments.

2. Boost Juice

boost juice bar - maroochydore photo lisa Williams revive 128664

Gladstone residents want a Boost Juice at Stockland Gladstone to quench their thirst while they're shopping up a storm.

And this might not be too far away. The juice franchise has advertised for a Gladstone franchisee to open up a store opposite Big W, beside Terry White Chemist in Stockland Gladstone.

The new business is valued at between $280,000 - $350,000.

3. Discount clothing stores

The Observer's Facebookers all agree there is a lack of discount clothing stores in Gladstone.

Gladstone women want more options, including an Ally, Temt, Cotton On, Supre, Dotti and Factorie.

In April Supre closed its Stockland Gladstone store, and many residents want to see it return to the centre.

"Clothing store of any kind. Literally can't buy any clothes here," Crystie White said on The Observer's post.

4. Mens clothing shops

Gladstone women are not alone in the want for more clothing stores in our city.

Many residents commented we needed more menswear stores like Lowes.

5. Nandos

Nando's

Speaking of eateries, many Gladstone residents want to get their chicken fix from Nandos.

But don't hold your peri-peri breath, back in February last year a spokesperson ruled out Gladstone as a development area for the flame-grilled franchise restaurant.

But that does not exclude people from looking into opening a store themselves in the region.

