27°
Business

5 new cafes, restaurants about to bring spice to Gladstone life

17th Sep 2016 2:43 PM Updated: 3:01 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1. New Toolooa cafe

"FANCY Nancy" will open a new café and eatery at what use to be the Indian Brothers restaurant at Toolooa Shopping Centre.

Nancy Davidson, already well-known for her top-of-the-range char grilled steak around town, has promised only food that Gladstone local want to eat.

"This is a café for everybody," she said. "I have a menu for everybody."

She's relying on the philosophy that, "everyone needs to eat, so if you've got good food, people will come".

Full story here

FANCY NANCY: Nancy Davidson is well-known in Gladstone for her cooking.
FANCY NANCY: Nancy Davidson is well-known in Gladstone for her cooking.

2. Thai restaurant

THE OLD premises of the iconic Scottie's Restaurant will transform into Gladstone's newest Thai restaurant.

The opening date for Ban Thai is still unknown, with the new owners waiting for the final go-ahead from council.

Full story here

The interior has been decorated and the signage added to the new Thai restaurant on Goondoon St. The opening date for Ban Thai, situated where Scottie's Trattoria once was, is still unknown depending on council approval and Thai superstitions.
The interior has been decorated and the signage added to the new Thai restaurant on Goondoon St. The opening date for Ban Thai, situated where Scottie's Trattoria once was, is still unknown depending on council approval and Thai superstitions. Campbell Gellie

3. New cafe at Goondoon St

A GOLD Coast couple who have dreamed about opening their own café in Gladstone for more than six years are is opening a cafe on Goondoon St, Fresh Fix Cafe. 

The seasoned restaurateurs Tim and Janene Cree, expect to open their new café shortly.

Full story here

4. The Dock at East Shores 

GELASPRESSO at East Shores is having a facelift, with the owners turning the eatery into a gourmet lounge bar.

The owners have been teasing their followers by drip-feeding fresh details of their new menu items on Facebook, one of which included a soft shell crab burger.

Full story here

Gelaspresso Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Gelaspresso Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA200616BURG

5. The Hook and Chook

A NEW gourmet burger and takeaway fish and chips shop is coming to Gladstone.

The Hook and Chook is moving into the Night Owl Centre soon.

Their menu is set to please fish and chicken-lovers, with a range of crumbed or battered fish, some roast chickens and a list of burgers.

For $12.50 you'll get the 4680 burger, which has a beef pattie, cheese, maple bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion and chipotle mayo.

For an extra $2 you can get the Holy Sheep with a lamb pattie, grilled haloumi, grilled onions, tomato kasundi and baby spinach.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone, gladstone region

Investors eye Gladstone region's most expensive home for sale

Investors eye Gladstone region's most expensive home for...

INTERSTATE developers are keen to snap up the Gladstone region's most expensive home on the market that comes with an approval to build six beachfront units.

Children tell of struggle after dad's life changing brain injury

Shannon Soper

QAL worker and dad of five suffers a life-changing injury.

Gladstone hairdresser's surprise 'top-of-the-range' gift

CUT ABOVE: Rex Silver and Larisa Dobbrick admire the iconic chair Rex has donated to LarShar College of Beaute & Hair.

A GLADSTONE barber has donated an iconic barber chair to a college

Before death he told his grandchild one last horrifying tale

From surviving the Second World War and being held captive in German concentration camps, to becoming a crocodile hunter, Frantiseck (Frank) Cervenak lived a full life.

When somebody died, we carried him to a mass grave and threw him in"

Local Partners

Before death he told his grandchild one last horrifying tale

Mr Cervenak was only 19-years-old and had seen his fair share of bodies... "When somebody died, we carried him to a mass grave and threw him in,” he said.

How Gladstone ratepayers could miss out on a discount

COUNCIL willing to listen to “extenuating circumstances”.

Touring exhibition marks milestone in regional Queensland

WHAT'S NEW: Gladstone Arts Council secretary Lee McIvor and artist Jenny Yujnovich enjoy the Pop-Up Public Art, Art in Parks workshop at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum.

ALL invited to Tattersall's Club Landscape Art Prize curator's talk

Latest deals and offers

Adele dedicates tribute song to Amy Winehouse

Adele dedicates tribute song to Amy Winehouse

ADELE remembered her musical idol Amy Winehouse during her concert on Wednesday night on what would have been Amy's 33rd birthday

Event planner sues Prince's estate over cancelled parties

Singer Prince died earlier this year.

Event planner sues after singer died before he was due to appear

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth writing a play together

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Reconciled couple writing a dramatic love story together

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

User complaining told to 'meet someone in real life'

Dwayne Johnson blessed by Hawaiian priest on Jumanji set

The cast of the Jumanji remake get blessed ahead of filming.

Cast of Jumanji remake blessed ahead of filming

Adam Hills and the Paralympic conversion

Adam Hills

The Aussie comedian tells of his love affair with the Games

Get on board with The Beatles: A doco for Fab Four fans

The Beatles pictured in Washington DC in a scene from The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years.

See inside the lives of the biggest rock stars of all time

THE ULTIMATE IN ACREAGE LIVING

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 Expression of...

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

Looking For Something Special..?

1 Pine Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers...

If you have been waiting for something special to hit the market then you may want to book your inspection time now, as this home is going to be extremely popular...

Looking for a Modern Family Home close to Schools &amp; Shopping Centres..?

27 Cornforth Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

If you have been looking for a modern family home at an affordable price close to Schools and Shopping Centre's then you need to ensure that you get to this home...

GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...POOL INCLUDED...MUST BE SOLD

53 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $380,000

New to the market is this family-friendly low-set brick home that has been meticulously maintained over the years and is now calling for a new owner. If you like...

366M2 INDUSTRIAL SHED WITH LARGE FENCED HARDSTAND AREA

56B Benaraby Road, Toolooa 4680

Commercial GET IN QUICK - OWNER OFFERING HALF PRICE RENT FOR TERM OF ... HALF PRICE

GET IN QUICK - OWNER OFFERING HALF PRICE RENT FOR TERM OF LEASE! LOCATED ON THE SOUTHERN ENTRANCE TO GLADSTONE ON BENARABY ROAD, THIS PROPERTY CONSISTS OF : ...

Looking For An Investment That&#39;s Priced to Meet the Market?

Unit 13/26 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $169,000

This 121m2 modern townhouse is priced low to sell quickly and would be an asset to your investment portfolio! It is a buyer's market and now is the time to take...

LOWSET, MODERN, BRICK HOME AWAITS ITS NEW FAMILY!

6 Dampier Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $340,000

This contemporary, lowest, brick home has plenty to offer the growing family and will not disappoint. With polished tiles throughout, an abundance of natural light...

QUALITY FAMILY HOME...FIRST TIME OFFERED...YOU&#39;VE SEEN THE REST COME AND SEE THE BEST!!!

25 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $429,000

From the moment you step inside this beautifully presented home you will see that no expense has been spared to create the ultimate in family living. Built in...

KIN KORA SPECIAL...YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER VALUE...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

43 Wilga Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 $230,000

Located in a fantastic position in Kin Kora is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey block base and cladded home that won't disappoint on...

A SOPHISTICATED COUNTRY RETREAT ON TOP OF THE WORLD!

12 Stewart Road, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 4 $660,000

Welcome to one of Beecher's most private, inspiring homes that offers the perfect blend of modern living and country charm. Peacefully situated overlooking 3 ...

Gladstone's 10 cheapest properties on the market

YOU won't find property cheaper than this in Gladstone.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

'Driven out': Gladstone locals return to cheap rent

GLADSTONE locals “driven out” by skyrocketing rents are returning.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.