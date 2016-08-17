5 new cafes, restaurants about to bring spice to Gladstone life

1. New Toolooa cafe

"FANCY Nancy" will open a new café and eatery at what use to be the Indian Brothers restaurant at Toolooa Shopping Centre.

Nancy Davidson, already well-known for her top-of-the-range char grilled steak around town, has promised only food that Gladstone local want to eat.

"This is a café for everybody," she said. "I have a menu for everybody."

She's relying on the philosophy that, "everyone needs to eat, so if you've got good food, people will come".

FANCY NANCY: Nancy Davidson is well-known in Gladstone for her cooking.

2. Thai restaurant

THE OLD premises of the iconic Scottie's Restaurant will transform into Gladstone's newest Thai restaurant.

The opening date for Ban Thai is still unknown, with the new owners waiting for the final go-ahead from council.

The interior has been decorated and the signage added to the new Thai restaurant on Goondoon St. The opening date for Ban Thai, situated where Scottie's Trattoria once was, is still unknown depending on council approval and Thai superstitions. Campbell Gellie

3. New cafe at Goondoon St

A GOLD Coast couple who have dreamed about opening their own café in Gladstone for more than six years are is opening a cafe on Goondoon St, Fresh Fix Cafe.

The seasoned restaurateurs Tim and Janene Cree, expect to open their new café shortly.

Tim Cree talks about opening up his new cafe in Goondoon st: Goondoon St is about to get a new cafe

4. The Dock at East Shores

GELASPRESSO at East Shores is having a facelift, with the owners turning the eatery into a gourmet lounge bar.

The owners have been teasing their followers by drip-feeding fresh details of their new menu items on Facebook, one of which included a soft shell crab burger.

Gelaspresso Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA200616BURG

5. The Hook and Chook

A NEW gourmet burger and takeaway fish and chips shop is coming to Gladstone.

The Hook and Chook is moving into the Night Owl Centre soon.

Their menu is set to please fish and chicken-lovers, with a range of crumbed or battered fish, some roast chickens and a list of burgers.

For $12.50 you'll get the 4680 burger, which has a beef pattie, cheese, maple bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion and chipotle mayo.

For an extra $2 you can get the Holy Sheep with a lamb pattie, grilled haloumi, grilled onions, tomato kasundi and baby spinach.