'Critical': Allegations Government is delaying Adani

THE State Opposition has claimed the Palaszczuk Government's declaration of Adani's Carmichael coal mine as a "prescribed and critical infrastructure project". was just for publicity.

Shadow Mines Minister Andrew Cripps said a Question on Notice from the LNP Opposition revealed the Coordinator-General had not yet intervened to progress any approvals associated with Adani's project.

>>'Jobs, jobs and more jobs': Adani search for CQ workers

JOBS: Recruiters set sights on skilled Gladstone workers for $26 billion Adani project. Photo Contributed Contributed

However in response State Development, Natural Resources and Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the Coordinator-General had not formally intervened because in his assessment there had been no delays requiring his intervention.

The Carmichael mine is expected to generate hundreds of jobs.