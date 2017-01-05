'Critical': Allegations Government is delaying Adani

THE State Opposition has claimed the Palaszczuk Government's declaration of Adani's Carmichael coal mine as a "prescribed and critical infrastructure project". was just for publicity.
Shadow Mines Minister Andrew Cripps said a Question on Notice from the LNP Opposition revealed the Coordinator-General had not yet intervened to progress any approvals associated with Adani's project.
>>'Jobs, jobs and more jobs': Adani search for CQ workers
However in response State Development, Natural Resources and Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the Coordinator-General had not formally intervened because in his assessment there had been no delays requiring his intervention.
The Carmichael mine is expected to generate hundreds of jobs.