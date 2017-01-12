$450k price tag for popular Goondoon St business

HOG'S Breath Café owner Alex Staines is known for serving up one of the best steaks in town but after busting his guts to get the business up and running, he has decided to sell it.

Having invested "in excess of $1 million" to get Gladstone's first Hog's Breath Café open in April 2014, Mr Staines claims the store has "generated sales in excess of $7 million".

WINDING BACK THE CLOCK: Alex Staines after confirming the site for his new Hog's Breath Café in Goondoon Street. Brenda Strong GLA040913HOGS

But having re-evaluated his life's priorities last year, Mr Staines said he felt it was time to put "the most important things in his life first".

"I'm at the point where I'm wanting to prioritise my family...once it sells I wouldn't mind doing the school pick-up and the trips to swimming and footy training," he said.

"As for what the future holds, I really don't know what I'll do...I don't have any plans.

"I'm passionate about Gladstone and I'm keen to continue to promote the region in the future and continue to volunteer my time as a director for (Gladstone Area Promotion and Development)".

Although Mr Staines said he would miss the job, he was most proud about having created a successful business from scratch.

"We first opened in April 2014 but it took me the best part of three years to get the doors open," he said.

"The first site we looked at was the Night Owl Centre...then early in 2012 we looked at Chapman Drive, then Kirkwood next to McDonald's ... (and) finally the location on Goondoon St came up late in 2013 and we were open early 2014.

"We got the doors open, we hit roadblocks, we couldn't get a lease that met our requirements but we persevered."

With a sale price of $450,000, Mr Staines said he had already received a lot of interest from parties looking to buy the Hog's Breath Café.

"Gladstone is poised to have a really strong 2017 and once we get those next projects, we'll get that confidence and we'll be on the cusp of the next surge that will come later on this year," he said.

"I'm comfortable to wait as long as it takes to find the right buyer.

"But what I'll miss is knowing the role we play in the community and I'd like to see the new owners continue what we've started.

Hog's Breath Cafe is being sold through broker Rod Russell from Savvy Business Sales. Phone 5444 3300 for information.