$41.5 million cash injection for Bruce Hwy

Declan Cooley
| 10th Nov 2016 11:04 AM
CASHED UP: CQ roads get much needed upgrade.
CASHED UP: CQ roads get much needed upgrade.

MORE than $41.5 million of federal money will be brought in by the truckload to fix the Bruce Hwy in Flynn.

The $32 million upgrade to the highway between Bajool and Midgee has already started and $2.8 and $6.7 million worth of works at Raglan and Miriam Vale are expected to start soon.

Safety and intersection upgrades will take place between South Ulam Rd at Najool and Gentle Annie Rd at Raglan.

Highway widening, reconstruction and intersection upgrades will done between Miriam Vale and Bororen.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, who spent many years driving trucks up and down the Bruce Hwy, said money for the road works was vital to improve and support supply networks in his electorate.

"The Bruce Hwy is the economic backbone of many Central Queensland communities and our freight, agriculture, and tourism industries rely on it for their prosperity."

"These upgrades will cater for the highway's continuing traffic growth and boost safety for all motorists in the region.

"These much needed safety upgrades will include pavement widening, rebuilding rough, potholed or corrugated sections of the highway and upgrading intersections to separate turning vehicles from highway traffic."

With more than 5000 motorists traveling on the highway between Rockhampton and Gladstone every day, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the Queensland Government has worked closely with the Federal Government to "ensure a larger scope of work is covered in this safety package."

Gladstone Observer
