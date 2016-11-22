350 jobs in solar could follow recent Adani job advert

ANOTHER position has been advertised with Adani Australia, following the "keen interest at surprising levels" generated after four positions were advertised earlier this year.

On Saturday it advertised for a reliability engineer, to be based full time at Bowen and to work at the Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

An Adani spokesman explained that a reliability engineer ensures proper levels of electricity are fed to all parts of the plant.

Applications for the role close Wednesday November 30.

In October Adani advertised for a general manager health and safety based at its regional headquarters, a stakeholder communications manager also based at its regional headquarters, a human resources manager based at Bowen and a senior project engineer based at Brisbane.

When asked where prospective applicants should consider re-locating, the Adani spokesman believed Mackay or Townsville would be good bets.

It is believed these roles each received a large number of applicants, and are yet to be determined.

However it is believed the bulk of jobs with the company will be advertised after the location for the regional headquarters has been determined.

On Sunday the company announced plans to begin building a $200m solar farm mid-2017, to provide power back into the grid near Moranbah.

While it is likely to employ only about four to five people once it is operational, about 350 people will be required during its year-long construction.

These jobs are likely to be in trades, as well as those with solar speciality.