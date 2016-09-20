Gladstone's 35 cheapest rental properties, all under $100

THESE 35 rental properties are the cheapest in Gladstone.
We've arranged them by cheapest in each suburb, all the way up to $99.
These are perfect if you are saving for a home deposit, or you just want to keep most of your pay cheque for yourself.
Kin Kora:
1. 23b/1 Collins Ln, Kin Kora
Unit: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Modern townhouse in complex with pool!
Agent: Ray White Gladstone
Click here to apply
2. $99
1/18 Holland St, Kin Kora
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Renovated and ready for tenants!
Agent: Knight Frank Gladstone
Click here to apply
Sun Valley:
3. $99
2/38 Edlorowa St, Sun Valley
Duplex: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Duplex unit with exclusive fenced yard. Pets considered.
Agent: Ray White Gladstone
Click here to apply
Clinton:
4. $85
2/10 Chapman Dr, Clinton
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Two spacious bedrooms with built-ins.
Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone
Click here to apply
5. $99
49B Scampi Dr, Clinton
Unit: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 car spaces.
Selling point: Modern one-bedroom duplex located in the vibrant inclusive Hillclose Estate.
Agent: NRAS Rental Property
Click here to apply
6. $85
1/17 Ballantine St, Clinton
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Two-bedroom duplex within walking distance of shops, school and day care.
Agent: RE/MAX Gold Gladstone
Click here to apply
2/2 Intrepid St, Clinton
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Unfurnished, spacious and air conditioned duplex with immaculate presentation in Seaview Heights.
Agent: RE/MAX Gold Gladstone
Click here to apply
8. $95
1/6 Fitzroy Ave, Clinton
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Unfurnished duplex with private rear patio with air conditioning in the main living area and main bedroom.
Agent: RE/MAX Gold Gladstone
Click here to apply
9. $95
2/38 Aerodrome Rd, Clinton
Duplex/ semi-detached: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Two-bedroom duplex in Clinton.
Agent: Raine & Horne Gladstone
Click here to apply
South Gladstone:
10. $90
8/131 Toolooa St, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Two-bedroom unfurnished unit close to shops.
Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone
Click here to apply
11. $90
4/18 Leonard St, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Low maintence unit with private court yard.
Agent: Raine & Horne Gladstone
Click here to apply
12. $90
6/40 Marten St, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Great Location, Pleasant Community of eight ground level units
Agent: Ray White Gladstone
Click here to apply
13. $95
1/7 Eden St, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Unit with fresh paint and new carpet in convenient CBD location.
Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone
Click here to apply
14. $95
2/131 Toolooa St, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Walking distance to schools and shops.
Agent: Raine & Horne Gladstone
Click here to apply
15. $99
1/135 Toolooa St, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 unit
Selling point: Two-bedroom unit close to shops and Yaralla.
Agent: GPS Realty Group
Click here to apply
16. $99
7/32 Elizabeth St, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: $99 per week … Absolute budget buster!
Agent: Ray White Gladstone
Click here to apply
17. $99
10/76 Ann St, South Gladstone
Townhouse: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Great value. Fully air conditioned South Gladstone townhouse.
Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone
Click here to apply
18. $99
14/16 McCann St, South Gladstone
Townhouse: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Whitegoods included. This townhouse is a must see.
Agent: Ray White Gladstone.
Click here to apply
Gladstone Central:
19. $90
2/61 Auckland St, Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 unit
Selling point: One weeks free rent to approved applicant. Two-bedroom air conditioned unit in the CBD!
Agent: LJ Hooker
Click here to apply
20. $90
5/43 Harbour Terrace, Gladstone Central
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Neat and spacious townhouse in CBD!
Agentt: CQ Executive Properties
Click here to apply
21. $90
3/61 Auckland St, Gladstone Central
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: One weeks free rent to approved applicant. Two-bedroom air conditioned unit in CBD!
Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone
Click here to apply
22. $99
1/3 Murray St, Gladstone Central
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Two-bedroom unit with air conditioner. Close to town!
Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone
Click here to apply
West Gladstone:
23. $90
4/6 Wenitong St, West Gladstone
Townhouse: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Handy location to local shops, hospitals, schools, and CBD.
Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone
Click here to apply
24. $95
9 Fisher St, West Gladstone
Apartment: 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Brand new studio apartment only $95 per week.
Agent: Brisbane Housing Company Ltd
Click here to apply
25. $95
2/31 Scenery St, West Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Budget unit in Gladstone city … Best value available under $100 per week.
Agent: Ray White Gladstone
Click here to apply
26. $95
4B/61 Tank, West Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Four weeks' free rent, then $95 per week.
Agent: Elder Real Estate Gladstone
Click here to apply
27. $99
1/39 Rosella St, West Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Selling point: $99 per week budget buster. Clean and comfortable.
Agent: Ray White Gladstone
Click here to apply
28. $99
1/6 Wenitong St, West Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Freshly painted two-bedroom unit.
Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone
Click here to apply
29. $99
2/22 Scenery St, West Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Tidy unit close to the CBD. Whitegoods included.
Agent: Ray White Gladstone
Click here to apply
30. $99
4/4 Mylne St, West Gladstone
Townhouse: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.
Selling point: Two bedroom partially furnished townhouse.
Agent: Elders Real Estate Gladstone
Click here to apply
New Auckland:
31. $95
1/6 Butler St, New Auckland
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Renovated unit with remote control garage -rent negotiable.
Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone
Click here to apply
32. $95
1/38 Beak St, New Auckland
Duplex: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Low-set unfurnished duplex close to shops.
Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone
Click here to apply
33. $99
4/21 Shaw St, New Auckland
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: You simply won't find better value! Great unit with small yard and garage.
Agent: Ray White Gladstone
Click here to apply
Barney Point:
34. $95
4/20 Barney St, Barney Pt
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.
Selling point: Absolute beachfront living! Two weeks' free rent!
Agent: Raine & Horne Gladstone
35. $99
99 Barney St, Barney Pt
Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Selling point: Two-bedroom unfurnished unit in a very central location available now!
Agent: Knight Frank Gladstone
Click here to apply