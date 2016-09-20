27°
Business

Gladstone's 35 cheapest rental properties, all under $100

Luke J Mortimer
| 20th Sep 2016 4:03 PM Updated: 4:20 PM

THESE 35 rental properties are the cheapest in Gladstone.

We've arranged them by cheapest in each suburb, all the way up to $99.

These are perfect if you are saving for a home deposit, or you just want to keep most of your pay cheque for yourself.

Kin Kora:

1. 23b/1 Collins Ln, Kin Kora

Unit: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Modern townhouse in complex with pool!

Agent: Ray White Gladstone

2. $99

1/18 Holland St, Kin Kora

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Renovated and ready for tenants!

Agent: Knight Frank Gladstone

Sun Valley:

3. $99

2/38 Edlorowa St, Sun Valley

Duplex: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Duplex unit with exclusive fenced yard. Pets considered.  

Agent: Ray White Gladstone

Clinton:

4. $85

2/10 Chapman Dr, Clinton

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Two spacious bedrooms with built-ins.

Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone

5. $99

49B Scampi Dr, Clinton

Unit: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 car spaces.

Selling point: Modern one-bedroom duplex located in the vibrant inclusive Hillclose Estate.

Agent: NRAS Rental Property

6. $85

1/17 Ballantine St, Clinton

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Two-bedroom duplex within walking distance of shops, school and day care.

Agent: RE/MAX Gold Gladstone

2/2 Intrepid St, Clinton

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Unfurnished, spacious and air conditioned duplex with immaculate presentation in Seaview Heights.

Agent: RE/MAX Gold Gladstone

8. $95

1/6 Fitzroy Ave, Clinton

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Unfurnished duplex with private rear patio with air conditioning in the main living area and main bedroom.

Agent: RE/MAX Gold Gladstone

9. $95

2/38 Aerodrome Rd, Clinton

Duplex/ semi-detached: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Two-bedroom duplex in Clinton.

Agent: Raine & Horne Gladstone

South Gladstone:

10. $90

8/131 Toolooa St, South Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Two-bedroom unfurnished unit close to shops.

Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone

11. $90

 

4/18 Leonard St, South Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Low maintence unit with private court yard.

Agent: Raine & Horne Gladstone

12. $90

6/40 Marten St, South Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Great Location, Pleasant Community of eight ground level units

Agent: Ray White Gladstone

13. $95

 

1/7 Eden St, South Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Unit with fresh paint and new carpet in convenient CBD location.

Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone

14. $95

2/131 Toolooa St, South Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Walking distance to schools and shops.

Agent: Raine & Horne Gladstone

15. $99

1/135 Toolooa St, South Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 unit

Selling point: Two-bedroom unit close to shops and Yaralla.

Agent: GPS Realty Group

16. $99

7/32 Elizabeth St, South Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: $99 per week … Absolute budget buster!

Agent: Ray White Gladstone

17. $99

10/76 Ann St, South Gladstone

Townhouse: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Great value. Fully air conditioned South Gladstone townhouse.

Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone

18. $99

14/16 McCann St, South Gladstone

Townhouse: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Whitegoods included. This townhouse is a must see.

Agent: Ray White Gladstone.

Gladstone Central:

19. $90

2/61 Auckland St, Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 unit

Selling point: One weeks free rent to approved applicant. Two-bedroom air conditioned unit in the CBD!

Agent: LJ Hooker

20. $90

5/43 Harbour Terrace, Gladstone Central

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Neat and spacious townhouse in CBD!

Agentt: CQ Executive Properties

21. $90

3/61 Auckland St, Gladstone Central

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: One weeks free rent to approved applicant. Two-bedroom air conditioned unit in CBD!

Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone

22. $99

1/3 Murray St, Gladstone Central

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Two-bedroom unit with air conditioner. Close to town!

Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone

West Gladstone:

23. $90

4/6 Wenitong St, West Gladstone

Townhouse: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Handy location to local shops, hospitals, schools, and CBD.

Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone

24. $95

9 Fisher St, West Gladstone

Apartment: 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Brand new studio apartment only $95 per week.

Agent: Brisbane Housing Company Ltd

25. $95

2/31 Scenery St, West Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Budget unit in Gladstone city … Best value available under $100 per week.

Agent: Ray White Gladstone

26. $95

4B/61 Tank, West Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Four weeks' free rent, then $95 per week.

Agent: Elder Real Estate Gladstone

27. $99

1/39 Rosella St, West Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Selling point: $99 per week budget buster. Clean and comfortable.

Agent: Ray White Gladstone

28. $99

1/6 Wenitong St, West Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Freshly painted two-bedroom unit.

Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone

29. $99

 

2/22 Scenery St, West Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Tidy unit close to the CBD. Whitegoods included.

Agent: Ray White Gladstone 

30. $99

 

4/4 Mylne St, West Gladstone

Townhouse: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.

Selling point: Two bedroom partially furnished townhouse.

Agent: Elders Real Estate Gladstone

New Auckland:

 

31. $95

1/6 Butler St, New Auckland

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Renovated unit with remote control garage -rent negotiable.

Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone

32. $95

 

1/38 Beak St, New Auckland

Duplex: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Low-set unfurnished duplex close to shops.

Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone

33. $99

4/21 Shaw St, New Auckland

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: You simply won't find better value! Great unit with small yard and garage.

Agent: Ray White Gladstone

Barney Point:

34. $95

4/20 Barney St, Barney Pt

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car space.

Selling point: Absolute beachfront living! Two weeks' free rent!

Agent: Raine & Horne Gladstone

35. $99

 

99 Barney St, Barney Pt

Unit: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Selling point: Two-bedroom unfurnished unit in a very central location available now!

Agent: Knight Frank Gladstone

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  business, gladstone, gladstone region, landlord, property, rental properties, rentals, tenant, tenant advice and advocacy service

