23 sales that will send Gladstone bargain hunters crazy

Luke J Mortimer
18th Oct 2016 11:39 AM

1. 11 Smith St, West Gladstone

When: October 22, 7am-1pm

Description:

FIVE households will come together for what the organisers call a "jumbo garage sale".

They plan to sell almost everything as they are either, "clearing out, downsizing or moving".

What can you buy?

  • Art and design
  • Books and magazines
  • Electronics and technology
  • Furniture
  • Designer fashion
  • Games
  • Homewares
  • Music and instruments
  • Toys
  • Garden and tools
  • Collectables
  • Sporting

2. 1 Kellett St, West Gladstone

When: October 22, 7am-1pm

Description:

IT'S the first garage sale this household has had in 18 years.

Tools, toys, a Play Station and games, a whipper snipper, fishing bits, household items, and mum, much more are some of the items listed as up for grabs.

What can you buy?

  • Automotive
  • Books and magazines
  • Electronics and technology
  • Furniture
  • Games
  • Toys
  • Gardening equipment and tools
  • Sports equipment

3. 6 Allambee Cl, West Gladstone

When: October 22, 8am-3pm

What can you buy?

  • Furniture
  • Homewares
  • Toys
  • Collectables

4. 8/1 French St, South Gladstone

When: October 22, 9am-1pm

Description:

THIS HOUSEHOLD is selling a load of "inexpensive" jewellery and other beaded items at cost price to thank the community for its support after the family lost everything in a house fire.

Money earned will be used to buy more beads. Some of the jewellery has won prizes at the local shows.

What can you buy?

  • Necklaces
  • Earings
  • Watches
  • Sets of jewellery
  • Barefoot beading
  • Bookmarks
  • Key chains
  • Charms
  • Glasses chains

5. 10 Watson Cl, South Gladstone

When: October 22, 7am-1pm

What can you buy?

  • Books and magazines
  • Craft and handmade
  • Garden equipment and tools

6. 5 Croydon Cl, Telina

When: October 22, 9am-3pm

What can you buy?

  • Craft and handmade
  • Electronics & Tech
  • Homewares

7. 21 Links Ct, Kin Kora

When: October 22, 8am-12pm

What can you buy?

  • New Tupperware
  • Baby toys and furniture
  • Kids books
  • DVD's
  • Designer clothing
  • Womens Shoes
  • Books and magazines
  • Designer Fashion
  • Homewares
  • Toys

8. 47 Wattle St, New Auckland  

When: October 22, 8.30am-3pm

Description:

THIS ONE is a bloke's heaven, with a woman taking it upon herself to sell off all of her husband unwanted gear

"If you can think of it, we have it for sale," the sale holder said.  

What can you buy?

It includes a roof top tent, Bundaberg Rum collectables, Peter Brock gear, cars and posters, personalised plates, solar panels, camping, scuba diving, and 4WD gear.

It also includes patrol automatic transmission, a low mount winch, clear view mirrors, patrol doors and guards, Suzuki swift rims and tyres , Tupperware, a stainless steel sink, outdoor octagonal table and chairs, single reline leather lounge chairs, shed tools, compressor, drop saw, routers, scroll saw, drill press, a guitar and case, a surround sound system, skateboards, swivel bar stools, wine racks, worm farm box, massive stubby cooler collection, pavers, tiles, travel books, dive books, stereos, subwoofers, amps, an indoor wood heater, BBQ, 4WD winch comp truck, eskies, timber, unfinished camper trailer, and much, much more .

The sale holder said: "You could even buy the house".

9. 27 Ellington St, New Auckland

When: October 22, 7am-2pm

Description:

THE SALE holder promises buyers "bargains galore" for all ages, with household gear, Christmas decorations, camping gear, musical instruments, game consoles, and much more up for grabs.

What can you buy?

  • Electronics and technology
  • Furniture
  • Games
  • Homewares
  • Music and instruments

10. 4 Sutherland Ct, Telina

When: October 22, 7am-1pm

What can you buy?

  • Antiques
  • Electronics and technology
  • Sports equipment

11. 33 Grasstree Cres, Kirkwood

When: October 22, 6am-10am

Description:

PRE-LOVED furniture, kids' clothes, books and more is for grabs, the sale holder promises.

What can you buy?

  • Books and magazines
  • Furniture
  • Homewares
  • Music and instruments
  • Toys
  • Sports equipment

12. 8 Buckingham Ct, Telina

When: October 22, 7am-1pm

Description:

  • Craft and handmade items
  • Homewares
  • Gardening gear and tools

What can you buy?

13. 84 Koowin Dr, Kirkwood

When: October 22, 7am-3pm

Description:

A WHOLE range of gear, including household goods, toys, furniture, and bird cages, is on sale.  

What can you buy?

  • Books and magazines
  • Furniture
  • Homewares
  • Music and instruments
  • Toys
  • Sporting

14. 36 Reinaerhoff Cres, Glen Eden

When: October 22, 8am-2pm

Description:

A RANGE of home and fashion items are up for grabs, including lots of pairs of ladies shoes, new dresses.

The sale holder is offering the items for half price "to give someone the chance to wear these beautiful items".

What can you buy?

  • Designer fashion
  • Homewares

15. 16 bendee street Glen Eden

When: October 22, 7am-2pm

Description:

THE SALE holder is telling locals to "come and bag yourself a bargain", with a range of gear up for grabs.  

What can you buy?

  • Books and magazines
  • Electronics and technology
  • Games
  • Homewares

16. 20 Bufflehead Rd Kirkwood

When: October 22, 7am-3pm

Description:

THE SALE holder doesn't want to bring anything back inside the house, dropping the starting prices to just 50c.

Kids clothes and toys, ladies clothes, couple of guess handbags, household items, scrap booking supplies, accessories, Christmas decorations, camping gear, linen, loads of stuff!!!

What can you buy?

  • Books and magazines
  • Craft and handmade
  • Electronics and technology
  • Furniture
  • Designer Fashion
  • Homewares
  • Toys
  • Sporting

17. 74 Boundary Rd, Kirkwood

When: October 22, 7am-3pm

Description:

THE SALE holder has rattled of a list of gear that is being sold off from fencing gear, tools, household gear, and pumpkins to a kitchen sink.

There will also be fencing wire, copper logs, cars, a ride on lawn mower, farming tools, bolts, paintings, and household gear

The sale holder said there's "too many (items) to list".

What can you buy?   

  • Homewares
  • Garden equipment and tools
  • Out There Unusual

18. 13 Fairbairn Pl, Clinton

When: October 22, 8am-2pm

Description:

THIS ONE is for the ladies and girls, with the sale holder saying there's "lots of pink girl's stuff and kitchen items".

Some of it includes ornaments, toys, figurines, photo frames, linen, cushions, toys, games and kitchen ware including Tupperware.

What can you buy?

  • Homewares
  • Toys
  • Collectables

19. 36 Carinya Dr, Clinton

When: October 22, 7am-1pm

Description:

A SELF-PROCLAIMED "seasoned garage saler" is selling off a load of items, including furniture, toys, clothes, and much, much more.  

What can you buy?

  • Books and magazines
  • Craft and handmade
  • Electronics and technology
  • Furniture
  • Homewares
  • Toys

20. 15 Sundowner Rd, Clinton

When: October 22, 7am-12.30pm

What can you buy?

  • Automotive
  • Books and magazines
  • Electronics and technology
  • Furniture
  • Homewares

21. 50 J Hickey Ave, Clinton

When: October 22, 7am-12pm

Description:

SOME of the items on sale at this garage sale include furniture, kitchenware, crockery, toys, and books.

And the sale holder promises "lots of bargains".

What can you buy?

  • Books and magazines
  • Furniture
  • Games
  • Homewares
  • Toys

22. 4 Carpentaria Cl, Clinton

When: October 22, 9am-1pm

Description:

THIS HOUSEHOLD are looking to offload a heap of gear they've shipped back to Gladstone from their travels around the world.

They also have a heap of sheds pack with gear for the DIY enthusiast, saying, "we may be the answer to your prayer of purchasing tools cheaply".

But it doesn't stop there, with the sale including "scuba gear, motorcycle gear, silver serving dishes and cutlery, Pyrex dishes, cooking ware, a wine fridge, trolling motor, TV stand, pizza oven, an ice cream maker, a kettle, toaster, stair climbing trolley, convection heater, wooden wine rack, jewellery boxes, vases with silk flowers, and various hand and power tools, and touring cycles.

What can you buy?

  • Automotive
  • Furniture
  • Homewares
  • Toys
  • Garden equipment and tools
  • Collectables
  • Sporting

23. 4 Hansen Cres, Clinton

When: October 22, 7am-4pm

Description:

THIS HOUSEHOLD is offering buyers some home baked cakes, biscuits, and chocolates and the chance to meet some of "my odd and weird family" when they come to browse.

Some of the items up for grabs include clothes, plants, camping gear, kitchen ware and loads more.

What can you buy?

  • Antiques
  • Books and magazines
  • Craft and handmade
  • Vintage clothes
  • Homewares
  • Garden equipment and tools

