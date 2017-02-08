23 closed businesses in Gladstone that we want back

WITH the start of a New Year and a number of businesses constantly opening and closing in the Gladstone region, The Observer took a look back of some of the businesses we would like to see re-open their doors.
If you're a newcomer to the region you may be surprised at some of the storefronts the region once boasted.
And if you have a suggestion, feel free to comment below or on Facebook, and we'll add it.
For whatever the reason for closure, whether the owners moved on, the business became a burden or the franchise closed completely, here's a list of businesses once opened in Gladstone that we would love to have back.
Gladstone Nightowl Centre:
- The Great Australian Ice Creamery
- Modscene
- Cold Rock
- Souvlaki Hut
- Toyworld
Gladstone Beneraby Rd:
- Gladstone Ten Pin Bowling
- Sea Urchins
Stockland
- Dymocks
- Millers
- Wendy's
Goondoon St
- Chattin Cafe
- Scotties Restaurant
- Vino Vino Italian Eatery
Boyne Island/Tannum Sands
- Coffee Club
- Lilac Lillies
- Mitre 10
- Gone Bonkers
Random
- Gladstone Cinema Drive Thru/Up
- Dick Smith
- Crazy Clark's
- Indian Brothers
- Eureka Street Furniture