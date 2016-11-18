'More reliable': $22m project brings power to 20K Gladstone locals

A $22 million upgrade at Gladstone South substation has doubled its capacity of electricity supply for more than 20,000 customers.

Construction on the project began 12 months ago with Ergon Energy staff and UGL.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the revamped substation provided Ergon Energy with "greater flexibility in maintaining supply."

"The Gladstone South substation on Port Curtis Highway supplies power to industrial and residential customers in the city and neighbouring communities," Mr Butcher said.

"This upgrade is now complete and will deliver a more reliable electricity supply for residents and businesses - which is great news for Gladstone.

"The Ergon team worked hard to deliver this vital project before summer."

Minister for Energy Mark Bailey congratulated all involved for delivering the substation ahead of schedule and on budget.

"All of the new equipment is now fully functioning and being used to deliver a more resilient supply of energy to the Gladstone region," Mr Bailey said.

The project involved the installation of two new transformer bays in the substation, each with a new 20 MVA transformer. A new 11 kV switchboard replaced an aged asset and two modular substation buildings were also installed.

"The new modular substation buildings were designed and manufactured in-house by Ergon, a great outcome for Queensland," Mr Bailey said.

"The final stage of the project - the removal of decommissioned plant - will be completed early in 2017."

The Gladstone South substation is one of two primary points of supply for the region from the Queensland's transmission grid, the other being the Gladstone North substation.