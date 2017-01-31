$200M prison coming for Central Queensland, bring jobs

MORE THAN 100 Central Queensland jobs have been created thanks to a $200 million move by the Palaszczuk Government.

It has been revealed that the State Government has brought forward approval for a $200M expansion of the Capricornia Correction Centre in a bid to boost CQ jobs and deal with prison overcrowding.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Cabinet meeting in Rockhampton yesterday endorsed the project to provide an extra 164 cells at the centre, north of the city.

"The best way to avoid prison is to obey the law.

"We inherited a prison system from the LNP beyond its capacity. The additional cells will increase prison capacity."

In announcing the expansion, Ms Palaszczuk paid tribute to former Corrective Services Minister, Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne who championed the business case for the expansion in his corrections role last year.

Mr Byrne worked with Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Member for Mirani Jim Pearce to prioritise the project.

Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the Capricornia Correction Centre had been prioritised by the government and the $200M allocation will ensure the region benefits from the huge prisons system investment.

"This expansion will also deliver additional infrastructure for increased prison industries, car park expansion and upgrades to the waste water, mechanical services and electronic security systems," Mr Pitt said.

Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said at at December 30, 2016, secure correctional centre capacity was at 124% and the expansion of the Capricornia centre would deliver additional accommodation that was planned when the centre was originally designed, to be built when additional capacity was needed.

"Prison infrastructure is very expensive - to ensure it is safe and secure - but it is also time consuming," Mr Ryan said.

"The Queensland Government is committed to providing Queenslanders with a cost-efficient and cost-effective criminal justice system that focuses on delivering safe communities throughout this State."

The Capricornia Correctional Centre project has commenced planning and work on site is scheduled to commence in November 2017.

The Queensland Government is also examining other options to address critical demands in the correctional system, as well as the impact of the Queensland Parole System Review.