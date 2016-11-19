30 jobs in Gladstone up for grabs right now

SHORT QAL shutdowns, six-month construction projects, permanent jobs for tradies, or new apprenticeships.

There are plenty of jobs in Gladstone up for grabs.

One local recruitment agency just employed 10 locals for a Rio Tinto Yarwun's shutdown. And they placed 15 other locals in work this week.

The job market is changing. Be quick!

Here's 30 available now:

1. Multi-skilled machine operator

YOU must be ticketed to operate at least three types of machines to score the job.

To apply, call 07 4972 9960 or email gladstone@ngage.com.au or click here.

2. Apprentice fitter and turner

SCORE Pty Ltd is after an "enthusiastic and motivated" workers for its 2017 intake of apprentices.

To apply, email renee.shewan@score-group.com or click here.

3. Road tank operator

PUMA Energy wants a road tank driver for its Gladstone depot.

To apply, click here.

4. Lawyer

A GLADSTONE law firm is searching for a new lawyer with at least two years' experience.

To apply, email officemanager@macdonaldmichel.com.au or click here.

5. Cook

ICONIC AUSSIE steakhouse Ribs and Rumps wants a line cook to prepare salads, seafood, steaks and deserts.

To apply, click here.

6. Technical sales representative

PUMP company ITT want a Central Queensland-based technical sales engineer.

To apply, click here.

7. Surgeon

FRACS wants a surgeon for medical centre Charterhouse Medical.

To apply, email tanya@charterhousemedical.com or call 03 8610 6113 or click here.

8. Concrete finishers

LABOUR hire company Engage wants concrete finishers for a 1-2 week jobs in the Gladstone region.

To apply, call (07) 4972 9960 or email gladstone@ngage.com.au or click here.

9. Community relations advisor

ORICA is looking for a community relations advisor for its Gladstone operations.

To apply, click here.

10. Train driver

RECRUITMENT agency Programmed Skilled Workforce is recruiting experienced train drivers from the Gladstone area.

To apply, email your resume to Gladstone@programmed.com.au or click here.

11. Pipe fitter

MONADELPHOUS Maintenance and Industrial Services Division want a pipe fitter who is based in Gladstone.

To apply, click here.

12. Welder

MONADELPHOUS Maintenance and Industrial Services Division want an experiences welder who is based in Gladstone for ongoing work.

To apply, click here.

13. Locomotive drivers

RAIL recruiter Rail train is searching for locomotive drivers for positions in Gladstone.

To apply, click here.

14. Multi-combination truck driver

ADECCO is searching for experienced and safety conscious truck drivers for ongoing work in the Gladstone region. They must also be capable of some manual labour.

To apply, click here.

15. Agitator driver and concrete batcher

PROGRAMMED Skilled Workforce is searching for both concrete batchers and agitator drivers for ongoing work in Gladstone.

Successful applicant must be Gladstone-based and be willing to start early.

To apply, click here.

16. Banking customer service specialist

GLADSTONE'S Commonwealth Bank of Australia is looking for a new customer service specialist.

To apply, click here.

17. Asbestos labourers

LABOUR recruitment agency CoreStaff is searching for labourers for a number of upcoming projects in the Gladstone area.

To apply, click here.

18. Mechanical supervisor

THE OPERATIONS, maintenance, and services division of construction firm Downer are currently searching for a mechanical supervisor in Gladstone with 7-10 years' experience.

To apply, click here.

19. Filter bag labourer

LOCAL recruitment agency engage are searching for a filter bag labourers for QAL's shutdown between November 28 and December 5.

To apply, call 07 4972 9960 or email gladstone@ngage.com.au or click here.

20. Boilermaker apprenticeships

THE OPERATIONS, maintenance, and services division of construction firm Downer are currently searching for boiler marker apprentices for its 2017 intake.

To apply, click here.

21. Diesel mechanic

BULK logistic provider Kalari is looking for a diesel mechanic with some previous experience for its Gladstone depot.

To apply, click here.

22. Plumber and gas fitter

ISS FACILITY Services is search for plumbers and gas fitters who are qualified to work on residential accommodation.

To apply, click here.

23. Rail maintenance workers

RAIL recruiter Rail train is searching for rail maintenance and construction workers to fill casual position in Gladstone.

To apply, click here.

24. Traffic controller

EAST COAST Traffic Controllers are searching for traffic controllers who only need a current drivers license and a valid traffic control license.

To apply, click here.

25. Trade assistants

RECRUITMENR agency Workforce Solutions is searching for full-time trade assistants who are healthy and have a strong work ethic.

To apply, click here.

26. Construction labourers

WORKFORCE Solutions is also searching for construction labourers for an upcoming six-month project. Workers will be trench digging, concreting, operating machine, and fulfilling general labourer duties.

To apply, click here.

27. Scaffolders

MI SCAFFOLD wants scaffolder with 3-5 years' experience for maintenance and shutdown work in Gladstone.

To apply, click here.

28. Haul truck operators

LABOUR recruitment agency CoreStaff is searching for haul truck operators for work in Gladstone, which also may require some work out of the region.

To apply, click here.

29. Carpenters and plasterers

LABOUR hire company Engage wants concreters and plasterers for casual work in Gladstone.

To apply, click here.

30. Hydroblasters and VAC truck operators

LABOUR hire company Engage wants hydroblasters and VAC truck operators for casual work in Gladstone.

To apply, click here.