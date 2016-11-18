28°
$190K to go towards revamp of popular Gladstone region destination

Sarah Barnham
| 18th Nov 2016 2:04 PM
The Many Peaks Railway Dam.
The Many Peaks Railway Dam. Campbell Gellie

ONCE a thriving tourist attraction for passers-by and locals of the region has become an unsightly, overgrown burden for Boyne Valley.

But with the Gladstone Regional Council throwing $190,000 at the Many Peaks Railway Dam for a park development, it's expected to be back in its former glory in up to two years time.

The council has opened tenders for the construction work which will include a new gravel site access and car parking with access control, bollards and stock proof site fencing, supply and installation of a shelter, picnic settings, signage identifying local flora and fauna, a wood fire BBQ, construction of an on-site viewing platform, a historical sign board, a toilet and construction of a greater walking track.

At current the site is 7.88 hectares, accessed directly from the Gladstone Monto Rd.

The main attraction is the railway dam itself, which was built in 1912 and carries a significant amount of history.

In 2013 it made the council's local heritage register.

The dam was once a vital source of water to the town and a popular picnic destination however, began to lose its appeal when it was not regularly maintained.

While the council now maintains the dam on a monthly basis, a spokesperson said recent flooding had "destroyed” some elements, including the walkway.

The dam wall is also showing "signs of fatigue”.

"The development of the reserve seeks to provide a destination for tourists to stop and experience the dam whilst travelling through the area,” the spokesperson said.

"It is hoped the redeveloped site will draw tourists to the town and have a positive economic roll on effect for local businesses.

"Additionally, the existing dam has shown signs of the recent lack of maintenance. "The proposed development will seek to rectify these issues.”

The five-stage project is expected to see only three of those completed this financial year.

Gladstone Observer
$190K to go towards revamp of popular Gladstone region destination

