155 home owners at risk of losing houses in 2017

GOING UNDER: Despite a pick up in the real estate market, things are still going to be tough for homeowners in Gladstone.

AS THE property market in Gladstone claws its way back off the bottom, new data showed 155 home owners in Gladstone could be in for a lot of pain this year.

According to research conducted by Digital finance Analytics the percentage of households defaulting on home loans in the 4680 area was expected to climb from 0.95% in 2016 to 2.06% in 2017.

Based on these figures, DFA projected that 155 home owners could default and possibly lose their homes this year.

DFA principal Martin North said his research applied to 26,000 owner occupied borrowing households listed in Gladstone.

"The 4680 post code has a higher probability of default than the average across Queensland,” Mr North said.

"There are several reasons for this...unemployment is higher and likely to rise thanks to the impact of the mining downturn.

"Average incomes are static, or falling in real terms, and (the number of people) underemployed is rising...in some locales property prices are likely to fall as households in default seek to exit the market.”

According to DFA the average "2017 default estimate” for Queensland, Mackay, Wide Bay-Burnett and Fitzroy (which includes both Rockhampton and Gladstone) was 1.71%, 1.72%, 2.01% and 1.98%, respectively and all show increases from last year.

In Mount Pleasant, which is in Mackay and another area directly impacted by the downturn in the resources sector, DFA predicts 217 home owners will default this year.

"Demand for property (may) weaken through 2017 (and) mortgage rates are likely to rise by at least 0.5% through the year,” Mr North said.

"(It's) the perfect storm...(with) higher mortgage repayments required, as prices fall.

"We estimate there will be further mortgage rate rises coming, irrespective of what the RBA might do.”