'When, not if': $150M Stockland project to go ahead

An artist's impression of how the redeveloped East Mall of Stockland Gladstone will look.

GLADSTONE's mayor has pleaded for locals to be patient about the Stockland Gladstone redevelopment, saying it's a matter of "when, not if".

Next month marks four years since the shopping centre giant made an application to the Gladstone Regional Council for a $150m redevelopment.

With still no construction start date, it's easy for the reality of a renovated shopping centre to slip away from locals.

But mayor Matt Burnett said he would remain "patient and have a vision".

Cr Burnett said he heard from Stockland on Tuesday regarding the development, and said had no doubt it would go ahead.

"It's matter of when (it happens), not if," Cr Burnett said.

"Now is a better time than ever to build, there's a ready and available workforce keen to construct and all the local contractors are sharpening their pencils to make sure they put their best case forward to get the contract.

"I want them to start construction tomorrow.

"But realistically, I'd like to see construction start early next year."

On December 10, 2012 the shopping centre giant submitted a 53-page application to extend its centre.

Since then the development has been altered to include underground parking to make the development have room for more than 160 shops.

Cr Burnett said he understood there was already some major shops secured for the upgrade.

He said many other franchises had contacted him about the upgrade too.

"These are franchises that people would regularly shop at when they're in Rockhampton, Brisbane or the Gold Coast.

"They are looking at Stockland Gladstone."

Cr Burnett said the Gladstone region, with 63,000 people, had a population big enough to attract successful franchises.

Stockland Gladstone could not confirm what stage the development was at.

In a statement, the company said it was continuing to progress plans to redevelop Stockland Gladstone.

"However we are unable to confirm a start date at this time," it said.

"We'll keep our customers, retailers and local and state government up-to-date as we continue to work towards the start of construction."

In the meantime, residents will be treated to two new shops, Burger Urge and Schnitz, at the shopping centre by the end of the year.