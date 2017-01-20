15 jobs up for grabs for tradies and labourers

READY TO WORK: Here are 15 jobs you can apply for today.

DESPITE the blow to workers at Boyne Smelters, companies around Central Queensland have continued their call for more workers as the new year rolls on.

While there are plenty of jobs up for grabs in various fields, here are 15 jobs perfect for any tradie or labourer who's on the hunt for a new job.

Dozer push operators

WorkPac are after a number of experienced dozer push operators for work at an open cut coal mine in the lower Bowen Basin. You will need experience in dozer push operating D10 and 11 dozers and a "lifestyle” roster is available. Apply here.

Maintenance diesel fitters

Batchfire Resources owns and operates the Callide thermal coal mine near Biloela. The company needs a number of maintenance diesel fitters. The role requires a person who has extensive experience in routine maintenance and fault finding on heavy earthmoving equipment. Apply here.

Diesel mechanic

Kalari specialises in bulk logistics and needs a diesel mechanic to start at its Gladstone depot. The successful candidate will be responsible for carrying out routine services and maintenance on Kalari's fleet of trucks and tankers. Apply here.

MC driver

Kalari is also after "a talented” MC driver who has road train and B-double experience to join the team in Gladstone. Apply here.

Concrete/formworker

Workforce International are urgently seeking an experienced concrete/formworker for work in the Gladstone region. You need to have experience and previous work on road works and culverts is "advantageous”. Apply here.

Mechanical fitter

Monadelphous is seeking expressions of interest from mechanical fitters for up coming shutdown work in the Gladstone area. You must be based in Gladstone and have experience. Apply here.

Concrete batcher

Boral is looking for a concrete batcher in charge to be based in one of its Gladstone concrete plants. You will be responsible for ensuring the production requirements meet both manufacturing costs and customer expectations. Apply here.

Electrical technician

CS Energy is a Queensland Government owned energy provider at Callide. The company needs an electrical technician who will be responsible for performing tasks within the electrical, instrumentation and control areas of Callide B Power Station. Apply here.

Mobile equipment operator

STRANG International require operators to drive heavy mobile equipment within an industrial site at Boyne Island. STRANG is after employees who want long-term employment. You will need a HC Heavy Combination licence. Apply here.

Mechanical maintainer/operator

Rio Tinto is looking for a CHPP maintainer/operator to contribute to its CHPP production crew. However this job is located at its Kestrel Mine, which is about 50km north east of Emerald. Apply here.

Engineer process control

Rio Tinto is also on the hunt for an engineer process control to work on a number platforms and projects. Apply here.

Underground mechanical fitters

Nortek Developments needs underground mechanical fitters who have a certificate 3 in mechanical trade. You will need knowledge of hydraulic systems. Apply here.

Roofers/plumbers

Aestec Services is looking for skilled roofers and plumbers for a six month project at Yarwun, Boyne Smelters and QAL. Apply here.

Rope access technicians

Monadelphous need IRATA certified rope access technicians for up coming work at Gladstone. Apply here.

Traffic controllers

East Coast Traffic Controllers need a number of experienced controllers for local work. Apply here.