15 fresh new Gladstone workers get a start in Port industry

The Gladstone Ports Corporation has welcomed 15 new apprentices and trainees this week.

ONE of Gladstone's largest companies welcomed 15 new apprentices and trainees to its workforce this week.

Gladstone Ports Corporation received an "overerwhelming response" to this year's apprentice and trainee program recrtuiment.

Now 15 new employees have started their careers in electrical, diesel, mechanical, carpentry, parks and gardens, warehouse and computer aided drafting.

GPC CEO Peter O'Sullivan said the apprentice and trainee program was a key priority to help develop their skilled workforce.

>> Gladstone's 'world first' $29M project to create 100 jobs

>> $50M vision to transform Gladstone Port into global hub

"GPC understands that our employees, new and old, are critical to our successes," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"We have employees within the business who have over 40 years' worth of invaluable experience.

"Through partnering these skilled supervisors and trade mentors with our new starters we are recognising the skills of our current employees, developing the future and benefiting our business.

"We look forward to working alongside another group of apprentices and trainees as they commence their new careers."

Several unique elements contribute to the success of GPC's Apprentice and Trainee Program, including scheduled area rotations, quarterly performance appraisals, additional training and a dedicated support network."

During their first week the Apprentices and Trainees had the opportunity to meet Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk, Treasurer Curtis Pitt, Local MP Glenn Butcher and Mayor Matt Burnett.

For more information about GPC's Apprentice and Trainee program, please contact GPC's Recruitment team on (07) 4976 1686 or email recruitment@gpcl.com.au