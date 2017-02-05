13 jobs for Gladstone locals who aren't tradies

It's well-known Gladstone is a heavy industry town, but there's still plenty of people who work in other areas.

Here's a list of jobs going at the moment that's for the Gladstone folk who don't have a trade:

Charter boat chef

If you love the ocean, you'll love this.

Kanimba Charters is looking for a chef for its 7-day fishing harters to the Great Barrier Reef. There's up to 24 guests on board and crew.

Client services admin

An Agnes Water based accounting firm is looking for a client services admin to help provide tax, business and advisory services.

The seek.com.au ad says they need an experienced assistant with high level of computer proficiency and friendly customer service manner.

In this role you'll be handling emails and calls, organising meetings and looking after clients.

Residential support workers

Anglicare is hiring residential support workers to help them make a difference to young people's lives.

In this role you'll be trained in therapeutic crisis intervention, strength base practice and ongoing relevant child protection needs.

Junior payroll and HR administrator

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Group is looking for a junior payroll and HR administrator to join its 110-strong team.

If you score this job you'll be providing admin support, assisting with payroll, handing talks with Government Departments and booking training courses.

Town planner

Ever thought you have great ideas for new developments in the Gladstone region?

Well, CQG is hiring a town planner for Rockhampton and Gladstone.

In this job you'll assist with planning and developing projects for CQG clients across Queensland and produce reports, advice and recommendations.

The job ad, which was in Saturday's Gladstone Observer, says the successful applicant will have an understanding of planning and approval frameworks, strong communication skills and a desire to be a team player.

To apply email a cover letter, resume and your contact details to admin@cqgroup.com.au by February 7.

Registered nurse

The Gladstone blood donor centre is looking for three nurses.

There's two registered nurse positions, one with 20 hours a week and another with 28 hours a week and an enrolled nurse job.

In this job you'll evaluate donors by medical assessment and collect blood, plasma and platelet donations.

To apply online visit the Australian Red Cross Blood Service website and refer to the job references: 031_01/17 or 082_01/17 or 083_01/17.

Medical receptionist

The Toolooa Family Practice is looking for a casual medical receptionist.

Experience is preferred, but training will be provided for the right applicant.

In an ad on Facebook, they said the successful job seeker would need to enjoy working with a busy, friendly team environment.

Drop your resume in to Toolooa Family Practice, 119 Toolooa St, Gladstone.

Traffic controller

Here's a job for someone who enjoys being outdoors: a traffic controller.

ECTC is hiring traffic controllers to look after the Gladstone and central Queensland region. You'll need a valid traffic control license and a drivers license.

Bar person

This Seek advertisement is short and sweet.

Max is hiring a bar person for a "lovely coastal hotel near Gladstone". Accommodation and meals are included and this job is also suitable for backpackers.

For more information, call Max on 0428 759 807.

After hours doctors

After hours GPs are needed for the Gladstone House Call Doctor.

They are hiring full-time and part-time doctors.

This job has been advertised as a good opportunity for "additional income".

Receptionist

A part time position for a receptionist at a property management company in the Gladstone region is on offer.

The job ad says the company is looking for a well-presented person with great work ethic, a "can do" attitude.

You'll be assisting a property manager, preparing tenancy applications and processing lease renewals.

Support worker

Lifestyle Solutions is hiring a support worker for its child and family services in Gladstone.

The service, Out of Home Care (OOHC) Residential Service for Young People, looks after Gladstone residents aged between 12 - 17.

This job is for a flexible person who can work weekdays, weekends, public holidays, morning evening and night with sleep over shifts.

Teacher

Good Start Early Learning is looking for an early childhood teacher for its Tannum Sands centre.

They're looking for an enthusiastic teacher who can develop fun programs and practices that will help children's needs.

To score this job you'll need a Bachelor of Early Childhood and a current First Aid qualification.

