11 jobs QAS were called to overnight across the state

THE Queensland Ambulance Service had a busy night, with call outs all over the state to 11 different jobs.
From car crashes to snake bites and even a sting ray sting incident, there was no shortage of emergencies for the ambos to rush off tot.
Idalia - truck crash
Just before 2am paramedics responded to reports of a truck crash into a ditch off Racecourse Road. A single patient was assessed and declined transport to hospital against the advice of paramedics.
Mount Coot-tha - fall from height
A young adult male with minor injuries was transported in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after he unintentionally fell from height on Sir Samuel Griffith Drive at about midnight.
Forest Lake - house fire
Paramedics were called to Radiata Place at about 11.30pm following reports of a house fire. A female patient with nil obvious injuries was transported in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.
Russell Island - stingray incident
A man in his 30s with a hand injury was transported in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital following a reported incident involving a stingray before 11pm.
Marmadua - single vehicle crash
A male patient with nil obvious injuries was transported in a stable condition to Dalby Hospital after a single vehicle crash on Moonie Highway at about 10.55pm.
Wandoan - snake bite
A man believed to be in his 50s was transported in a stable condition to Miles Hospital after being bitten on the back of the leg by a snake at a location off Leichhardt Highway at about 8.41pm.
Oakey - snake bite
Paramedics transported a man in his mid 30s with a puncture mark to the lower leg in a stable condition to Toowoomba Base Hospital after he was bitten by a snake in Milligan Street at about 8.39pm.
Gympie - single vehicle crash
One patient was transported in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital after a single vehicle crash into a fence on Stanley Street at about 8.25pm.
Glan Devon - single vehicle crash
Two patients were taken in stable conditions to Kingaroy Hospital after a single vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway and Booie Road at 7.10pm.
Petrie - two-vehicle crash
At 6.32pm paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Narangba and Torrens Roads. Three patients with minor injuries were transported in stable conditions to Redcliffe Hospital.
Edmonton - motorcycle crash
A male teen with fractures and experiencing pelvic pain was transported in a stable condition to Cairns Base Hospital after a motorcycle crash on Woodlock Drive just before 6.30pm.