11 jobs QAS were called to overnight across the state

THE Queensland Ambulance Service had a busy night, with call outs all over the state to 11 different jobs.

From car crashes to snake bites and even a sting ray sting incident, there was no shortage of emergencies for the ambos to rush off tot.

Idalia - truck crash

Just before 2am paramedics responded to reports of a truck crash into a ditch off Racecourse Road. A single patient was assessed and declined transport to hospital against the advice of paramedics.

Mount Coot-tha - fall from height

A young adult male with minor injuries was transported in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after he unintentionally fell from height on Sir Samuel Griffith Drive at about midnight.

Forest Lake - house fire

Paramedics were called to Radiata Place at about 11.30pm following reports of a house fire. A female patient with nil obvious injuries was transported in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Russell Island - stingray incident

A man in his 30s with a hand injury was transported in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital following a reported incident involving a stingray before 11pm.

Marmadua - single vehicle crash

A male patient with nil obvious injuries was transported in a stable condition to Dalby Hospital after a single vehicle crash on Moonie Highway at about 10.55pm.

Wandoan - snake bite

A man believed to be in his 50s was transported in a stable condition to Miles Hospital after being bitten on the back of the leg by a snake at a location off Leichhardt Highway at about 8.41pm.

Oakey - snake bite

Paramedics transported a man in his mid 30s with a puncture mark to the lower leg in a stable condition to Toowoomba Base Hospital after he was bitten by a snake in Milligan Street at about 8.39pm.

Gympie - single vehicle crash

One patient was transported in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital after a single vehicle crash into a fence on Stanley Street at about 8.25pm.

Glan Devon - single vehicle crash

Two patients were taken in stable conditions to Kingaroy Hospital after a single vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway and Booie Road at 7.10pm.

Petrie - two-vehicle crash

At 6.32pm paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Narangba and Torrens Roads. Three patients with minor injuries were transported in stable conditions to Redcliffe Hospital.

Edmonton - motorcycle crash

A male teen with fractures and experiencing pelvic pain was transported in a stable condition to Cairns Base Hospital after a motorcycle crash on Woodlock Drive just before 6.30pm.