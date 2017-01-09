11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

THERE are plenty of events, returning and coming for the first time, within the next six months in the Gladstone region to be excited about.

There's something for everyone too with student and youth activities and nationally recognised comedy shows and rock legends.

Here's 11 events coming to Gladstone you should keep an eye out for:

Hotter than Hell

Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes. Blainey Woodham

What: Catch Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes when he visits Gladstone for a mammoth show. Hotter than Hell features Jimmy Barnes, Jon Stevens and the Radiators.

When: Saturday January 21

Where: Marley Brown Oval Gladstone

Tickets: $84

More here

Heath Franklin - Chopper's Republic of Anzakistan

What: Watch one of Australia's best comedians in action as Heath Franklin brings Chopper's Republic of Anzakistan to Gladstone.

Where: Harvey Road Tavern

When: January 20

More here

The Rubens

The Rubens. Supplied by Triple J.

What: Watch Australian band The Rubens share their soulful, melodic rock music live at a Gladstone show this month.

Where: Harvey Road Tavern

When: January 28

More here

2017 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival

Alyssa Chapfield, 16, will not forget being on stage with Russell Morris and the band. Mike Richards GLA210216NITE

What: This year's annual Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival is headlined by music greats Choirboys. Also featured in the three day event are 19 Twenty, 8 Ball Aitken and more to be announced.

Where: Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds

When: February 17 - 19

More here

Fast Track talent quest

What: Watch some of Gladstone's most talented youth vie for the top gong at the lucrative Fast Track talent quest. This event has made nation-wide stars and many winners of the regional talent quest go on to compete in X Factor and The Voice.

When: February 18

Where: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

More here

World Science Festival

What: The World Science Festival's regional program will bring inspiring experiences and the latest innovations in science. There will be a student day for Gladstone's youth on March 3 and a community event open to all on March 4.

When: March 3 - 4

Where: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

More here

Gladstone Pop-con:

What: Our region's own comicon is coming this year with Gladstone Pop-Con. Get your costumes ready for this event which celebrates all things pop culture. There will be market stalls, entertainment and more at this Gladstone Youth Council organised event.

When: Saturday April 1

Where: Gladstone PCYC

More here

Gladstone Harbour Festival

Chris and Leesa Jones and children Declan, 4, and Aleeya, 7, were excited to celebrate Declan's fourth birthday with rides at the marina last night.

What: The annual Easter festival returns for 2017 and it's expected to attract thousands to the Gladstone Marina. The Marina Markets, Teddy Bears Picnic, fashion parde and orchid display have all been flagged as returning events for 2017, with more to be announced in coming months.

When: April 12 - 16

Where: Gladstone Marina

More here

Yachties 2017

What: Welcome back the Yachties competing in this year's Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race at this revived event. Held on April 16, there will be live music and more.

When: April 16

Where: Gladstone Yacht Club

More here

Boyne Tannum HookUp

Photos View Photo Gallery

What: The region and state's biggest fishing competition returns for a huge event in 2017. Under a new committee the Boyne Tannum HookUp is set to thrive, with registrations opening in March.

When: April 28 - 30

Where: Bray Park, Wyndham Avenue, Boyne Island

The greatest show from Africa

What: Cirque Africa is an acrobatic, dancing and contortionist extraordinare which will leave onlookers in awe. Highlighted with colourful African costumes, energetic knuckle-biting acrobatic acts, comedy, original music plus vibrant dances, Cirque Africa is a show for all ages without language, cultural or religious barriers.

When: July 7

Where: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

More here