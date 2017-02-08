'10 year low': Investor snaps up prime real estate in Tannum Sands

OVER the last 12 months the commercial property market in the region has taken a significant dive.

Shops have either closed down or remained untenanted but in a boost to Tannum Sands, one investor has seized the opportunity to buy into and bank on the commercial viability of the beachside town.

The investor, who can't be identified due to a confidentiality agreement, secured five freehold shops on Garnet Rd at Tannum Sands.

Although the sale has not been finalised just yet, the property was taken off the market January 23 after being on the market for 123 days, according to RP Data.

Ray White's Stan O'Connor said he was unable to go into any specific details about the owner and sale price, but RP Data had the last listed price at $875,000, which was a far cry from when the property sold for $30,250 in 1980.

Mr O'Connor said the investor's decision to buy the commercial block was a safe bet because all five shops were currently tenanted and the block provided "good annual returns".

"You haven't seen these prices in over a decade...prices are at a ten year low and people are taking advantage of this," Mr O'Connor said.

"At the moment people aren't investing much in real estate and (appear) to be leaving their money in the bank.

"We've definitely still got a bit of pain to go...Wheatstone and Darwin (LNG projects) are yet to finish so you've still got a lot of people to come back.

"I can't see much of an improvement in the Boyne/Tannum market in the near future."

It's understood the original owners sold up because they were retiring.