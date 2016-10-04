10 blocks selling for under $100k in the Gladstone region

IF YOU want to build your dream home, develop residential properties and sell off, or just sit and wait for property prices to rise, these are the properties for the job.
All of these properties from Gladstone to Agnes Water are selling for under $100,000.
There are plenty of others listed that would likely sell for under $100,000, but for these properties, this a guaranteed maximum you will pay.
1.
$69,000
Where: 38 Watt St, West Gladstone
Land size: 936m/sq
Property type: Residential land
Agent: Ray Locations estate agents
2.
$89,000
Where: 20 Viewpoint Way, New Auckland
Land size: 1234m/sq
Property type: Residential land
Agent: Raine & Horne Gladstone
3.
$85,000
Where: Agnes Water (Address available on request)
Land size: 1000m/sq (approx.)
Property type: Residential land
Agent: Cam Realty Gladstone
4.
$99,000
Where: 4 Gladstone St, Mount Larcom
Land size: 1012m/sq
Property type: Residential land
Agent: Calliope Real Estate
5.
$88,000
Where: 5 Julia St, Miriam Vale
Land size: 802m/sq
Property type: Residential land
Agent: PRD Nationwide
6.
$99,000
Where: 12 Shady Ln, Agnes Water
Land size: 840m/sq
Property type: Residential land
Agent: PRD Nationwide
7.
$99,000
Where: 156 Masthead, Agnes Water
Land size: 1.87ha
Property type: Residential land
Agent: PRD Nationwide
8.
$75,000
Where: 8 Anderson Ln, Miriam Vale
Land size: 809m/sq
Property type: Residential land
Agent: LJ Hooker Boyne Island / Tannum Sands
9.
$50,000
Where: Quoin Island, Gladstone Harbour
Land size: 1500m/sq
Property type: Residential land
Agent: LJ Hooker Boyne Island / Tannum Sands
10.
$99,000
Where: 39 Seaspray Dr, Agnes Water
Land size: 1217m/sq
Property type: Residential land
Agent: RE/MAX Coastal Lifestyle, Baffle Creek
