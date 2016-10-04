28°
10 blocks selling for under $100k in the Gladstone region

Luke J Mortimer
| 4th Oct 2016 2:36 PM Updated: 2:55 PM

IF YOU want to build your dream home, develop residential properties and sell off, or just sit and wait for property prices to rise, these are the properties for the job.

All of these properties from Gladstone to Agnes Water are selling for under $100,000.

There are plenty of others listed that would likely sell for under $100,000, but for these properties, this a guaranteed maximum you will pay. 

1.

$69,000

Where: 38 Watt St, West Gladstone

Land size: 936m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: Ray Locations estate agents

Click here for contact details

2.

$89,000

Where: 20 Viewpoint Way, New Auckland

Land size: 1234m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: Raine & Horne Gladstone

Click here for contact details

3.

$85,000

Where: Agnes Water (Address available on request)

Land size: 1000m/sq (approx.)

Property type: Residential land

Agent: Cam Realty Gladstone

Click here for contact details

4.

$99,000

Where: 4 Gladstone St, Mount Larcom

Land size: 1012m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: Calliope Real Estate

Click here for contact details

5.

$88,000

Where: 5 Julia St, Miriam Vale

Land size: 802m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: PRD Nationwide

Click here for contact details

6.

$99,000

Where: 12 Shady Ln, Agnes Water

Land size: 840m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: PRD Nationwide

Click here for contact details

7.

$99,000

Where: 156 Masthead, Agnes Water

Land size: 1.87ha

Property type: Residential land

Agent: PRD Nationwide

Click here for contact details

8.

$75,000

Where: 8 Anderson Ln, Miriam Vale

Land size: 809m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: LJ Hooker Boyne Island / Tannum Sands

Click here for contact details

9.

$50,000

Where: Quoin Island, Gladstone Harbour

Land size: 1500m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: LJ Hooker Boyne Island / Tannum Sands

Click here for contact details

10.

$99,000

Where: 39 Seaspray Dr, Agnes Water

Land size: 1217m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: RE/MAX Coastal Lifestyle, Baffle Creek

Click here for contact details

 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  cheap property, gladstone, gladstone region, property, property boom

10 projects in the pipe for Gladstone worth $8 million

10 projects in the pipe for Gladstone worth $8 million

COUNCIL is on the hunt for a pot of gold.

'Secret': Local cafe lures truckies to sell 400 pies a day

Julie Beel accepts her best cafe award from Darryl Branthwaite last year.

LOCAL business owner's four hour trek south for 'secret ingredient'.

'Toxic gas smell': New Auckland residents report

FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

WIDE-SPREAD reports of something strange in Gladstone's air.

Gladstone CBD to buzz with excitement this weekend

Gladstone CBD from The Oaks Hotel roof, Febuary 17, 2015. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

The Library Square Markets will take on a new name, look and flavour

WATCH: 'Custom designed' $4m park transforms local town

THE $4m Alf Larson/Lions Park upgrade has created a buzz in the Miriam Vale area, with locals and tourists flooding the play area on the last day of the school

Many Peaks publican died suddenly

Public meeting works on a plan to bring area back to its pre-amalgamation glory

The sudden death of Rowland Smith Williams occurred at Many Peaks.

Energetic youngsters spellbound by Wonderland

BIG GRINS ALL ROUND: Kym, Billy, Christian and Aidn Jones with the Mad Hatter.

THE school-holiday period can be a hectic time for parents

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna is suing building owners

MADONNA has filed a court case against the Central Park West co-op for not allowing her family into her apartment.

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

