10 blocks selling for under $100k in the Gladstone region

IF YOU want to build your dream home, develop residential properties and sell off, or just sit and wait for property prices to rise, these are the properties for the job.

All of these properties from Gladstone to Agnes Water are selling for under $100,000.

There are plenty of others listed that would likely sell for under $100,000, but for these properties, this a guaranteed maximum you will pay.

1.

$69,000

Where: 38 Watt St, West Gladstone

Land size: 936m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: Ray Locations estate agents

2.

$89,000

Where: 20 Viewpoint Way, New Auckland

Land size: 1234m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: Raine & Horne Gladstone

3.

$85,000

Where: Agnes Water (Address available on request)

Land size: 1000m/sq (approx.)

Property type: Residential land

Agent: Cam Realty Gladstone

4.

$99,000

Where: 4 Gladstone St, Mount Larcom

Land size: 1012m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: Calliope Real Estate

5.

$88,000

Where: 5 Julia St, Miriam Vale

Land size: 802m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: PRD Nationwide

6.

$99,000

Where: 12 Shady Ln, Agnes Water

Land size: 840m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: PRD Nationwide

7.

$99,000

Where: 156 Masthead, Agnes Water

Land size: 1.87ha

Property type: Residential land

Agent: PRD Nationwide

8.

$75,000

Where: 8 Anderson Ln, Miriam Vale

Land size: 809m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: LJ Hooker Boyne Island / Tannum Sands

9.

$50,000

Where: Quoin Island, Gladstone Harbour

Land size: 1500m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: LJ Hooker Boyne Island / Tannum Sands

10.

$99,000

Where: 39 Seaspray Dr, Agnes Water

Land size: 1217m/sq

Property type: Residential land

Agent: RE/MAX Coastal Lifestyle, Baffle Creek

