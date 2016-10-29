10 fancy Gladstone properties you'll only buy this cheap now

WITH rental vacancy rates falling slightly and real estate agents reporting increased sales the property market appears to be steadying, which could be an indication Gladstone has hit the bottom and may now be slowly climbing up the other side.

As property prices plummeted in town over the last year, every month real estate agents would say that 'now is the best time to buy'.

While that may still have been true at the time, as investors and first home buyers come into the market, few could argue against saying that now really is a good time to get into the property game.

Renting has been extremely cheap for some time now but for those looking to buy their first home, Gladstone is ripe for the picking.

It can be daunting to pick out and commit to buying your first home, especially if you can't afford to buy a property because you're not eligible for the first home owners grant.

The Queensland State Government recent bumped the grant up to $20,000, which would help most buyers put down a deposit for a home.

But to receive the grant you need to buy a brand new home and it's this technicality that could make things difficult for young house hunters in Gladstone because the most affordable homes aren't usually new.

This reality as well as the fact Gladstone is flush with empty houses is why mayor Matt Burnett put forward a motion at the Local Government Association of Queensland Conference to lobby the government to change the rules to the first home owners grant to include existing properties.

Real Estate Institute Queensland CEO Antonia Mercorella agreed, saying extending the first home owners grant to existing properties would be a simple solution to deal with the oversupply of houses in regional Queensland.

But if you've been smart and have been saving up over the past year and you're willing to stump up a little more cash for a quality home, here are some of the best houses on the market at the moment.

1. 44 Cockatoo Dr, New Auckland

Price: $349,000

2. 68 Cavella Dr, Glen Eden

Price: $280,000

3. 12 Stitt Cl, Glen Eden

Price: $299,000

4. 23 Redgum Dr, Kirkwood

5. 59 Agnes St, South Gladstone

Price: $299,000

6. 13 Osprey Ct, South Gladstone

Price: $350,000

7. 11 Cimba St, Clinton

Price: $365,180

8. 9 Lenthall St, Boyne Island

Price: $339,000

9. 15 Sayre Cr, Boyne Island

Price: $339,000

10. 58 Scenery St, West Gladstone

Price: $399,000

