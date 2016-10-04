10 projects in the pipe for Gladstone worth millions

COUNCIL has sought funding for 10 local infrastructure projects from the State Government's recently released grants and subsidies programs.

Mayor Matt Burnett.

The Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning has released its Community Resilience Fund, Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program, and Natural Disaster Resilience Program.

Council has submitted funding applications for these projects:

1. 15 per cent of the redevelopment of Lions Park, Gladstone

2. 15 per cent of the construction of a new water main in Clinton

3. 50 per cent of the pedestrian access and linkage of Mount Larcom Community spaces

4. 50 per cent of the Agnes Water waste water treatment plant upgrade

5. 40 per cent of the design and construction of new drainage in French Street, Gladstone

6. 50 per cent of the design and construction of new drainage in Marten Street, Gladstone

7. 50 per cent of the upgrade to the floodway on Neil Creek Road, Mount Alma

8. 40 per cent of the upgrade to the floodway on Mount Stowe Road, Yarwun

9. 50 per cent of the new concrete causeway on Oyster Creek Road, Oyster Creek

10. 30 per cent of the emergency storage for sewerage at the Sewer Pump Station on Cemetery Road, Gladstone